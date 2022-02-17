Ukraine’s Separatists and Military Swap Attack Accusations | World

Separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine on Thursday accused government forces of having fired on the territory they hold four times over the past 24 hours. It is not known whether there are dead or injured.

The severity of the incidents is not yet known.

The Ukrainian military denies the accusations – they claim that the opposite occurred: separatist rebels fired on Ukrainian forces. The Ukrainian military said on Thursday that separatists operating in the east of the country had opened fire on a village and that even a kindergarten school had been hit. There were no injuries.

This type of incident has been common in recent years. The rebels have managed to dominate a part of Ukrainian territory since 2014.

US intelligence agencies said this month that they believe Russia can create a motive to justify an invasion of Ukraine — for example, a video of an attack that the Americans say is fake.

The US government on Wednesday accused Russia of sending at least 7,000 more troops to the border region with Ukraine, despite Russian pledges to reduce the number of troops in the area.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, said his country would resist any invasion.

Russia announces end of military maneuvers in Crimea and troop withdrawal from region

Biden welcomes announcement of Russian troop withdrawal, but warns Ukraine invasion still clear possibility

A US government official who declined to be named confirmed that in recent days the number of troops in Russia had increased by up to 7,000 troops, some of whom arrived on Wednesday.

1 of 2 A protester in Ukraine with a poster showing an image of Vladimir Putin and calling for ‘Stop his war against Ukraine’, on February 16, 2022 (Photo: Henry Nicholls/Reuters) A protester in Ukraine with a poster showing an image of Vladimir Putin and calling for ‘Stop his war against Ukraine’, on February 16, 2022 (Photo: Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

According to him, the Russian government could launch an operation at any time that would serve as a false pretext to invade Ukraine, such as a false incursion into Russian territory.

2 of 2 Satellite image shows armed vehicles in Belarus on February 17, 2022 — Photo: Maxar Technologies/Via Reuters Satellite image shows armed vehicles in Belarus on February 17, 2022 — Photo: Maxar Technologies/Via Reuters

On Wednesday, Zelensky watched some military drills near the western city of Rivné. Afterwards, he traveled to the city of Mariupol, the last government-controlled city in the east. It is considered one of the territories under threat in the event of an invasion, as it is almost 20 kilometers from the pro-Russian separatists who maintain an armed conflict.

“We are not afraid of any eventuality, we are not afraid of anyone, of any enemy,” said Zelensky, who was wearing a green military-style coat.

Zelensky arrived in Mariupol accompanied by ambassadors from other countries such as Spain, Estonia, Poland, Germany and also the European Union.

NATO accuses Russia of increasing military presence near Ukraine

The Ukrainian president denied having seen any indication that Russian troops were withdrawing. “We’re seeing small rotations. I wouldn’t call these rotations a withdrawal of forces by Russia; we don’t see any change,” he said on television.

Due to the “Day of Unity”, many streets of Kiev were filled with flags. In some schools in the capital, withdrawal exercises were organized.

These patriotic demonstrations coincided with the Russian government’s call for serious negotiations with the United States. European leaders call for a negotiated solution to the crisis.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who chaired a meeting of Alliance defense ministers in Brussels, said there was still a threat at the border, even as Russia said it had started to withdraw its soldiers.

Stoltenberg announced that NATO will strengthen its defenses in eastern Europe, especially in countries bordering Ukraine.

On Wednesday, hundreds of US paratroopers arrived at the airport in Rsezsow, Poland, a member of NATO.

Stoltenberg said that NATO has not seen any de-escalation of Russian troops on the ground so far: “On the contrary, it appears that Russia continues to bolster its military presence.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC News that Washington has not seen “a significant withdrawal” of Russian troops.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was “little evidence” of a Russian withdrawal. After a phone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the two leaders agreed that a Russian invasion would have “catastrophic consequences”.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Russia had “as many forces” as before on the Ukrainian border and that Moscow’s announcements should “be verified”.

European Union leaders plan to attend a meeting on Thursday where they will discuss the situation in Ukraine.

The deployment of more than 100,000 Russian troops on the border with Ukraine has been described by the United States as a risk of an imminent invasion and is considered the worst security crisis in Europe since World War II.

Western countries have warned that they will apply new economic sanctions against Russia in the event of an offensive.

The Russian army announced that it had completed its exercises and that its soldiers were withdrawing from the annexed Crimea peninsula in southern Ukraine. The government published a video showing a withdrawal of troops and military arsenal on a train.

Belarus also said that all Russian soldiers deployed on its territory in the framework of maneuvers will leave the country on February 20, while the exercises end.

The United States has asked for more proof of this de-escalation, although President Joe Biden has reached out and declared himself open to finding a solution through diplomatic channels, an announcement applauded by Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

“The president of the United States also expressed his willingness to have serious negotiations is a positive thing,” he said.

The Russian government demands that NATO does not expand and bans Ukraine’s eventual membership of the Atlantic Alliance, as well as the withdrawal of NATO’s military infrastructure from eastern Europe.

Western countries propose to start a dialogue on arms control.