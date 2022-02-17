Understand why Bolsonaro sat next to Putin, unlike Macron

Meetings with presidents of Brazil and France were conducted differently (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction) Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are comparing the visit of Brazilian President Russia to the visit made by French President Emmanuel Macron. Unlike the French head of state, Bolsonaro sat next to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the meeting.

Bolsonaro’s approach was allowed because the Brazilian president underwent COVID-19 tests and all other health measures required by the Russian government for the meeting with Putin.

Macron has already decided not to take a COVID test before visiting the Russian representative so as not to give away genetic material to Moscow.

The Frenchman was offered two options by the Kremlin: carrying out a PCR-type test carried out by the Russian authorities and permission to approach Putin; or refusal of testing, subject to stricter social distancing standards.

For the meeting, Bolsonaro needed to do 5 COVID tests. Earlier, this Wednesday (16/2), he confirmed the procedures. “I submitted to everything that was agreed in Brazil. Nothing that happened here was different from what was agreed,” said the Brazilian president, showing irritation with the question of journalists on the matter.

According to the Reuters agency, Macron was tested against COVID, but the test carried out in France was not compatible with the Kremlin’s requirement.