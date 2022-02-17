‘Unlikely to find survivors’ of Spanish shipwreck off Canadian coast, Canadian Army says | World

After 36 hours of the sinking of a Spanish fishing boat off the coast of Canada, it became “unlikely” to find any more survivors, a Canadian Army spokesman said on Wednesday.

the lieutenant Nicolas Plourde-Fleurywho is leading the rescue efforts, said in an interview with Agence France Presse that “it is unlikely that other survivors will be found”.

At least ten people died after a Spanish fishing vessel sank off the coast of Canada on Tuesday (15), the country’s authorities said.

The vessel carried a crew of at least 24 people. Three were rescued alive – and in shock from hypothermia. 11 are still missing.

“We have recovered seven dead people and three survivors,” Brian Owens, from the Canadian Rescue Coordination Centre, told AFP.

The crew was formed by sailors of Spanish, Peruvian and Ghanaian nationalities and sank in the sea near the coast of Terranova and Labrador.

The authorities Canadians sent a helicopter and rescue ship to the areawhich is about 450 kilometers off the island of Terranova, said a spokeswoman for Resgate Maritmo.

“The weather at the moment is complicating our searches. The waves are about four meters high and visibility is reduced by approximately a quarter of a nautical mile,” explained Owens.

However, the searches will “continue regardless of the weather”, he assured.