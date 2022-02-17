update 1.5 on PS4 is corrupting the game

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.5 has been causing PlayStation 4 gamers headaches — yet again. After updating the RPG, some netizens reported crashes and data corruption on the console, which makes it impossible for them to enjoy the title.

According to the publisher’s forum posts, the bugs don’t just occur on the FAT and Slim models: the PS4 Pro is apparently also being affected. Check out the reports of netizens “AlucardChristian”, “futtie75” and “AlienSpaceBats”:

Alucard Christian: After I installed my physical copy of the game on PS4 Slim and updated it with patch 1.51, I can’t play. It keeps saying that the game is corrupted and I have to delete it and try again. Somehow downloading and installing the patch corrupted my base game. Strange. futtie75: It’s not just Slim. the Pro is also being affected. Reinstalling doesn’t help. AlienSpaceBats: Happening to almost, if not all, PS4 users including me. Unfortunately a fresh install doesn’t fix anything, the best we can do is report the problem.

the team of MeuPlayStation also received some reports via email. One of our readers, Bruno Tavares, also came across corrupt data notifications and crashes after trying to access Cyberpunk 2077 after the update.

I was playing when the 1.51 update appeared. The patch has already started to download, so the game crashed and didn’t load anymore. I closed the game, restarted the PS4, but when I went to continue, a message appeared saying that the data was corrupted. Since then, I’ve been installing and uninstalling the game, but without success, because even cleaning all the data, it still shows the corrupted data message.

