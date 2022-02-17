Updated PIS 2022 payment calendar and Caixa number to know about PIS; ask questions about benefit

Private initiative workers born in April receive today (17) the salary allowance base year 2020, according to the updated PIS 2022 payment calendar.

THE Federal Savings Bank started the payment of PIS on the last 8th and will continue with the release until March 31st, based on the beneficiary’s month of birth.

Many beneficiaries are full of doubts and wanting to know what Box number to find out about PIS. [veja calendário do PIS 2022 atualizado e Pasep abaixo].

Also today, the Bank of Brazill releases the salary allowance for the workers of public sector, Pasep, with final inscription 2 and 3.

Payment for this category – civil servants, military and state employees enrolled in Pasep – began to be made on Tuesday (15) and continues until March 24, based on the final digit of the server’s registration.

Who worked in 2021 is entitled to PIS?

The allowance of up to one minimum wage is paid to workers enrolled in the Social Integration Program (PIS) or in the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) for at least five years. It now receives those who worked formally for at least 30 days in 2020, with an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages.

Box number to find out about PIS

It is also possible consult PIS by phone. THE telephone to consult the PIS is 0800-726-0207 (Citizen Customer Service), the 0800 PIS Box.

Updated PIS 2022 payment calendar

PIS Pasep Calendar 2022

PIS 2022 payment date: see payment calendar

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

January february 8 December 29

February February, 10th December 29

March February 15th December 29

April February 17th December 29

May February 22 December 29

June February, 24 December 29

July March, 15 December 29

August March 17 December 29

September March 22 December 29







October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29







December March 31 December 29







PIS not enabled, how to solve



What to do if you are not enabled PIS 2022 at Digital Work Portfolio? Check it out below.

Pasep Calendar 2022

Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

0 – 1 February 15th December 29

2 – 3 February 17th December 29

4 February 22 December 29

5 February, 24 December 29

6 March, 15 December 29

7 March 17 December 29

8 March 22 December 29

9 March 24 December 29







Double PIS: will there be 2 PIS in 2022?

One of the main doubts of beneficiaries is if the PIS will be doublein 2022. Everyone wants to know how the payments of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022. See below:

PIS 2022 table

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector. Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants. THE PIS 2022 table you can see below:

THE value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract, in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

1 month worked – BRL 101

2 months worked – BRL 202

3 months worked – BRL 303

4 months worked – BRL 404

5 months worked – BRL 505

6 months worked – R$ 606

7 months worked – R$ 707

8 months worked – BRL 808

9 months worked – BRL 909

10 months worked – BRL 1010

11 months worked – R$ 1,111

12 months worked – BRL 1,212

PIS 2022 consultation

THE Federal Savings Bank already released the PIS 2022 consultation. THE Query to the salary allowance of the Social Integration Program (PIS) in 2022 for some beneficiaries happens as follows:

Payment PIS/Pasep 2022; Be careful not to lose

Workers registered in the PIS are entitled to the salary bonusbut can lose if you don’t follow the rules to PIS 2022 withdrawal. Learn how not to lose the benefit: