“US ignored our proposals”, accuses Moscow in letter; Biden calls Ukraine invasion risk too high

ROME, FEB 17 (ANSA) – The Russian government once again accused the United States of “ignoring” security requests in a response sent by letter to Washington on Thursday (17).
The two countries are trying to find an agreement to prevent an escalation of violence on the Ukrainian border.
According to the document released through the state news agency Tass, the Russians say they are “ready for dialogue”, but emphasize in the 11 pages that the country’s “red lines and strategic interests” in security matters “have been ignored – and This is unacceptable”.
Also according to Moscow, the responses of the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) “are not satisfactory”. That’s why the Russians have proposed “a new security equation” to try to reach a peace agreement.
The letter also accuses the Americans of not responding about the withdrawal of nuclear weapons and of stopping the shipment of such weapons to NATO member countries that border Russia. The government again asked for the withdrawal of all troops mobilized by the Alliance from Eastern European countries.
“Russia will have to react, also through technical and military measures, in the event of the unwillingness of the United States to discuss the guarantees of its own security”, the document also says.
At about the same time the Russians were publishing their responses to the Ukrainian crisis, US President Joe Biden was speaking to journalists at the White House and reaffirming that the risk of an invasion by Moscow “remains very high”.
Again, the president reinforced that he believes that an attack could occur “in the next few days” and that the Russians may be preparing an operation “under the false flag” of Ukraine to have a pretext to start a war.
Biden also stressed that he does not plan to speak with Putin again by phone to discuss the crisis.
After days of postures that pointed more to a deceleration of the situation, Thursday is being marked by the increase in the exchange of accusations between the Americans and Russians.
Vice Ambassador expelled
US Deputy Ambassador to Russia Bart Gorman has been expelled from the country, the Tass news agency reported on Thursday.
The reasons for the expulsion were not disclosed, but Washington confirmed the departure. The Americans were reportedly notified during a visit by Ambassador John Sullivan to the Moscow Foreign Ministry building. (ANSA).