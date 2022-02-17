“US ignored our proposals”, accuses Moscow in letter; Biden calls Ukraine invasion risk too high

ROME, FEB 17 (ANSA) – The Russian government once again accused the United States of “ignoring” security requests in a response sent by letter to Washington on Thursday (17).

The two countries are trying to find an agreement to prevent an escalation of violence on the Ukrainian border.

According to the document released through the state news agency Tass, the Russians say they are “ready for dialogue”, but emphasize in the 11 pages that the country’s “red lines and strategic interests” in security matters “have been ignored – and This is unacceptable”.

Also according to Moscow, the responses of the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) “are not satisfactory”. That’s why the Russians have proposed “a new security equation” to try to reach a peace agreement.