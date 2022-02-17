US says Russia has increased troops on Ukraine border

posted on 02/17/2022 06:00



(credit: HANDOUT)

Distrust over the effective withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border is growing. US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russia to take concrete steps to avoid conflict with Kiev, and threatened Moscow with sanctions.

In a telephone conversation, the US president and the German chancellor agreed that “Russia must take real de-escalation measures” and that “in the event of a new military aggression against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, Russia must wait serious consequences”, said a note from the German chancellery released last night.

According to Agence France Presse (AFP), a senior White House official said that Russia has increased its presence on the border with Ukraine with at least “7,000 military personnel”, some of them arriving yesterday. Moscow could “at any moment” launch an operation that would serve as a “false pretext” to invade Ukraine, the official continued. “Russia says it wants to find a diplomatic solution, but its actions indicate otherwise,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised yesterday that his country will resist any possible invasion, while the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said it has not seen any military withdrawal by Russia on the borders with the former Soviet republic.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who chaired a meeting of the Alliance’s defense ministers in Brussels yesterday, ruled out that the threat at the border had subsided after the country ruled by Vladimir Putin announced it had begun withdrawing part of the your soldiers. The secretary announced the strengthening of the defenses of member countries in Eastern Europe.

Hundreds of US paratroopers arrived yesterday at Rsezsow airport in Poland. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Russia could use false accusations in search of a pretext to attack Ukraine. In a press interview, she said that disinformation could be a strategy used by Moscow, as in the case of using an alleged attack as a prerogative for a reaction. According to the spokeswoman, the crisis is still in a “window” in which an “attack can occur at any time”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said yesterday that there is “little evidence” of a withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border, during a conversation with the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, informed his office.

The two leaders reiterated the responsibility of states to “fulfill their obligations under the UN Charter and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of UN members”, the text added.

They also reaffirmed the need for “all parties to work in good faith for the implementation of the Minsk accords”, which provide for the eventual return of the separatist territories of eastern Ukraine to Kiev’s control, on the eve of a Security Council meeting scheduled for for today.





sanctions

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Washington’s planned economic sanctions against Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine would have not only “serious consequences for the Russian economy” but also “global repercussions”. “Of course, what we want is for them to be especially heavy on Russia. But we recognize that they will also have global repercussions,” Yellen said yesterday in an interview with AFP.

Biden warned on Tuesday that Western sanctions against Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine “are ready”. He then spoke of “powerful” measures targeting financial institutions and “key industries.”

Zelensky, who declared a “Day of Unity” yesterday, watched some military drills near Rivne, in the northwest of the country. Afterwards, he traveled to Mariupol, the last government-controlled city in the east. He denied having seen any indication that Russian troops were withdrawing. “We are seeing small rotations. I would not call these rotations a withdrawal of forces on the part of Russia,” he commented. “We don’t see any change,” he added.