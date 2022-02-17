Vasco vs Bangu: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | carioca championship

In the last game of the seventh round of the Campeonato Carioca, Vasco and Bangu face each other this Thursday, at 20:00 (Brasília time), in São Januário. Zé Ricardo’s team tries to recover after the defeat in the classic of the last round, while Felipe’s team seeks its second victory in the competition.

Carioca leader until the beginning of the last round, Vasco currently occupies fourth place, with 13 points. The defeat to Botafogo last Sunday, in São Luís, interrupted the sequence of good results, but did not take the team from the top of the table – the first four advance to the semifinals.

Bangu, who has only won one victory so far in the championship (over Fluminense in the first round), needs to win again before it’s too late to fight for a spot in the semifinals. The team has six points and is in eighth place. The match against Vasco will be special because it will mark the reunion of Felipe, Bangu’s coach, with his former club with whom he has tremendous identification.

Vasco – coach: Zé Ricardo

Vasco should have some news in the lineup in relation to the classic against Botafogo. Weverton, who was suspended last Sunday, returns to the starting lineup against Bangu. Other likely changes are the entries of Luis Cangá and Riquelme in the vacancies of Ulisses and Edimar, respectively.

Probable lineup: Thiago Rodrigues; Weverton, Cangá, Anderson Conceição, Riquelme; Matheus Barbosa, Juninho, Bruno Nazário, Gabriel Pec; Nene and Raniel.

Who is out: Vitinho (in transition phase) and Yuri Lara (in the medical department).

Vitinho (in transition phase) and Yuri Lara (in the medical department). hanging: Raniel, Nenê, Matheus Barbosa, Ulisses, Juninho, Bruno Nazário and Thiago Rodrigues.

Felipe will have at his disposal right-back Carlos Eduardo, who suffered a blow to his left knee in the match against Madureira and was out of the goalless draw against Resende in the last round. Goalkeeper Fintelman, on the other hand, on loan from Vasco, was not listed due to an agreement between the clubs.

Probable lineup: Paulo Henrique; Wisney (Carlos Eduardo), Israel, Raí and Lucas Oliveira; Renatinho, Denilson, Baggio and Nascimento; Luis Araujo and Santarém (Daniel Dias).

who is out : Fintelman (on loan from Vasco).

: Fintelman (on loan from Vasco). hanging: Israel.