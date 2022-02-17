Vendors continue to sell fruit without displaying prices at the Municipal Market – 02/16/2022 – Daily life

Fruit sellers at Mercado Municipal Paulistano, located in the central region of São Paulo, sold items without exposing prices this Wednesday (16), the day after Procon stated that the practice is abusive and, therefore, subject to a fine. .

This Tuesday (15), the concessionaire that manages Mercadão, Mercado SP SPE, banned three fruit sales boxes after new complaints of the so-called “fruit coup”.

The company had already fined stallholders accused of charging abusive amounts for trays of fruit that reached R$800, according to reports on social media.

The practice is old in the Municipal Market and begins with the insistent approaches of vendors to convince customers walking along the aisles to approach the stalls. Some even walk a few meters behind customers.

THE leaf was at the place this Wednesday and witnessed several times the ritual followed by the vendors to attract visitors and sell fruit far above the price.

The approach is made with a series of compliments and questions about the visitor’s origin while pieces of fruit are offered. Almost always, the persuasion strategy is based on the argument about the rarity of the fruits presented. But the most commonly used method is to hand a date filled with strawberries wrapped in a napkin to passers-by.

The two fruits combined accentuate the sweetness of the date, one of the most expensive items for being imported. According to the sellers, the boxes come from Israel and they usually show them as proof of the product’s origin. The packages are also exposed.

After the date and strawberry combo that works as bait, the tasting includes pieces of achachairu, a fruit native to Bolivia and sold as an aphrodisiac. In fact, the species is abundant in Mercadão because it is resistant and remains conserved for a longer time.

The strategy is to not let the customer think and bombard them with quick explanations of the properties while the salesperson slices other fruits with a plastic knife and offers them one after the other.

Prices are not informed at any time, and often they are not even displayed in the tent. If the customer likes some fruit, the salesperson gathers a few units in a styrofoam tray and continues to fill it with other types.

To convince the customer to take the personalized tray, the seller charges the value per 100 grams, said to be cheaper than the kilo. While explaining this, the styrofoam tray is quickly wrapped in plastic wrap.

The value is only informed at the time of swiping the card in the machine. If the customer complains about the price, a negotiation is initiated that does not always end well. There are reports of arguments and fights between sellers and customers.

The prices charged for fruit at the Municipal Market are twice as high as at the Kenji Yamato Municipal Market, located on the opposite sidewalk.

A kilo of cherry, for example, is charged R$100 at Mercadão and R$50 across the street. The same discrepancy exists in relation to the white lychee, sold for R$40 a kilo in one municipal market and more than R$100 in the other.

The sellers argue that they maintain a 30% profit margin on imported fruit, as transport costs from the port of Santos to the center of São Paulo are included.

Most of the fruit sold, however, is national. They are purchased by stall owners at wholesale prices at Ceagesp (Companhia de Entrepostos e Armazéns Gerais de São Paulo), a few kilometers from the Municipal Market.

In a note, Mercado SP SPE SA stated that it guides all shopkeepers to always display prices on products. “Some were even warned,” says the company.

​Since last Monday (14), uncharacterized Procon agents have visited the Municipal Market in search of flagrant abusive practices. No incidents have been recorded yet.

The Civil Police also opened an investigation to verify the irregularities.

fruit of seduction

For psychoanalyst Enrique Mandelbaum, the salespeople’s strategy creates a kind of seduction in which the customer feels flattered and chosen among so many people who pass through the aisles. Therefore, it is difficult for most to refuse prices and accept to pay dearly for fruit. “This all happens at unconscious levels, and often the person only realizes the deception later,” he says.

Mandelbaum makes reference to the fable of John and Mary that deals with the susceptibility of human beings to their desires. “Suddenly, the person is faced with an unexpected meal and is invaded by some feeling of pleasure.”

The fact that vendors offer the best and most expensive fruit from the stall somehow holds customers hostage. “The person is embarrassed, as if he were abusing the generosity of others”, says the psychoanalyst.

