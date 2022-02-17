Venezuela guarantees ‘support’ to Putin; Kiev sees no de-escalation

Caracas assured Moscow on Wednesday (16) of its “full support” amid the Russian-Western crisis over Ukraine, during a visit to Venezuela by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borissov. Contrary to the announcements made by Moscow, Westerners and Kiev also said on Wednesday they did not see any withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine’s borders, a sign of de-escalation of the conflict.

“On behalf of President Nicolás Maduro and the Venezuelan people, we want to express our full support for the Russian people, the Russian Federation and especially President Vladimir Putin,” Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissamin said on television, without openly mentioning the Ukraine.

“Venezuela is a strategic partner for Russia in Latin America and in the world at large,” replied Borissov. “We highly value (being) allies and trusting dialogue at the political level in this situation of increasing instability. Cooperation between our countries is more important than ever.”

Westerners have been worried for weeks about the risks of an attack on Ukraine by Russia, which has assembled more than 100,000 troops on that country’s borders, an explosive situation at the center of the worst crisis with Moscow since the end of the Cold War.

In the context of this crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov mentioned the possibility of a Russian military deployment in Venezuela and Cuba.

Moscow is one of the main allies of President Nicolás Maduro, whose re-election in 2018 was not recognized by the international community and, in particular, by the United States, which tried to overthrow him from power.

Moscow and Caracas came together under the presidency of the late President Hugo Chávez (1999-2013), of whom Maduro is the heir, with Venezuela in particular buying weapons from Russia.

“Russia is part of the new (world), it is a country, an emerging pole of development, a great power of peace that has put its scientific, technological, industrial and energy development at the service of humanity”, insisted El Aissami.

“That’s why from here in Venezuela we ratify all our support and we will continue to deepen our relationship,” he added.

Skepticism

After caution, skepticism. While Moscow yesterday announced the start of a partial withdrawal of its troops concentrated on Ukraine’s borders, Westerners say they see no sign of Russian de-escalation.

The Russian threat “exists, it is real”, the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, told ABC, claiming to see “forces that would be at the forefront of a possible aggression … at the border”.

“It appears that Russia continues to strengthen its military presence,” echoed NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg at the start of a meeting with Alliance defense ministers in Brussels.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian assured that Russia is still concentrating “the same number of forces” around Ukraine and that announcements of withdrawal from Russian units still need to be “verified”.

Ukraine “has no fear”

“We don’t see any change. We see a troop buildup that hasn’t changed in recent weeks,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, saying he had seen “small maneuvers” by Russian forces. Ukraine is “not afraid” and will “defend itself”, he promised.

President Zelensky, who declared “Unity Day” on Wednesday, took part at the start of the day in his army’s maneuvers in the west of the country, during which anti-tank weapons delivered by the West were notably used for the first time.

“Thank you for defending our state. When I look at you, I trust,” he told the soldiers present.

(with AFP)