Venezuelan authorities find bodies of 8 indigenous people at the mouth of the Orinoco River

Assessment is that the migrants were destined for Guyana; commission investigates cause of death

Playback / Google Maps According to the civil association, residents of the region believe that the migrants “seek to cross the border along the coasts and mouth of the Orinoco”.



Venezuelan authorities found eight bodies of Warao indigenous people, including several children, at the mouth of the Orinoco River in Venezuela. The complaint was made by activist Rocío San Miguel this Tuesday, 15th. “Eight bodies of indigenous Venezuelans were found floating in the Orinoco River. Among the dead are men, women and children from the Warao community. They are supposed to be migrants bound for Guyana,” wrote San Miguel in the twitter. In a statement, the NGO Kapé Kapé stated that a mixed security commission, coordinated and integrated by the Corps of Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigations (CICPC) and the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, coordinates investigations into the indigenous people killed in “an alleged shipwreck in the first February days”. Public Ministry, the Public Defender’s Office and the Court of Justice also participate in the working group. “The commission that investigates the causes of death returned last Monday, February 7, from the area, and the preliminary results of the investigations are still unknown, although the shipwreck and death by immersion are the hypotheses that gain more strength due to the characteristics who present the bodies found,” said Kapé Kapé. According to the civil association, residents of the region think that the migrants “were looking to cross the border along the coasts and mouth of the Orinoco”. The bodies were found in the area known as Isla Morro or Bakamuju, an hour from Curiapo, municipality of Antonio Diaz, which is part of the Amazonian state of Delta Amacuro.

*With EFE