version 2.5 arrives today with new 5 star character

Genshin Impact receives today (16) its update 2.5, named as Sakura’s Blossom. Check out the trailer below:

The big news is Yae mikoa new playable character of the type electro and 5 star level. His weapon is a Catalyst and his Ultimate attack can deal both constant damage off the field and high burst damage on the field.

The plot in this new level involves a mysterious darkness that covers Enkanomiya, a new region of Teyvat. She will receive a cursed copy, which can be explored in the “Offering Portal of the Three Kingdoms” seasonal event.

Upon entering this sector, the player will begin to be corroded by darkness. His protection is a new special item, Bokuso’s Box, which can be boosted every time he opens chests, unlocks points, or completes objectives in the area.

He will also be able to develop new skills. This will be useful to defeat, for example, new types of Void Armor that exist in Enkanomiya: the Defenders, the Flag Bearers and the Line Breakers.

