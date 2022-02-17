Video of police handcuffing only young black man during fight generates revolt

Video of two police officers breaking up a fight between a young black man and a white man at a mall in Bridgewater, New Jersey, in the United States, went viral on social media this week. In the images, the two young men appear arguing and, soon after, exchange aggressions.

A short time later, two policemen approach and separate the boys. However, while the police officer asks the young white man to calm down and leaves him sitting on a sofa, the other officer immobilizes the black man on the floor and handcuffs him. The images were recorded last weekend.

🚨 TW: 14 year Black child cuffed for thirty minutes by police after fist fight with a white kid. The white student was not arrested. See for yourself pic.twitter.com/ThJPQG5fYo — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 16, 2022

“They basically throw me to the ground. Then a police officer put his knee on my back and started handcuffing me,” the young black man, identified as Kye, told ABC News on Tuesday (15).

“And then the officer came and put her knee on my upper back as well and started to help put the cuffs on me. While [o outro adolescente] I was just sitting on the couch watching the whole thing.”

On social media, the conduct of the police was criticized for having given different treatments to the two boys. Following the backlash, the Bridgewater Township Police Department said it asked the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office to launch an internal investigation into the case.

“We recognize that this video has upset our community members and we are calling for an internal affairs investigation,” police told NBC. Through Twitter, the governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, also commented on the matter.

“While an investigation is still gathering the facts about this incident, I am deeply disturbed by what appears to be racially unequal treatment in this video. We are committed to building trust between law enforcement and the people they serve,” the governor wrote.

Although an investigation is still gathering the facts about this incident, I’m deeply disturbed by what to be racially disparate treatment appears in this video. We’re committed to increasing trust between law enforcement and the people they serve. https://t.co/ck9yCXMmL0 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 16, 2022

