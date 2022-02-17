Video: People try to save themselves on buses dragged in the storm in Petrópolis

Two buses were dragged by the current that formed during the storm that hit Petrópolis on Tuesday (15). In videos that circulate on social networks, it is possible to see the despair of the victims trying not to drown while the vehicles sank in the flood.

See the videos below. Beware, strong images.

Images from Yesterday in Petrópolis. See the Despair of Passengers on this Bus Fighting to Save Their Lives… Unfortunately They Were Overcome by the Force of the Waters – Part 2 of 2 pic.twitter.com/VopFunyGAR — Silvia Hammes (@_SilviaHammes) February 16, 2022

There is no information on how many people were on the two buses, according to the Petrópolis Road Transport Companies Union. They were dragged and taken into a river.

According to g1, when rescue teams arrived at the scene after the water had subsided, there was no one else in the vehicles.

Until the moment, 104 deaths were recorded in the Petrópolis tragedy, being at least 8 of them of children. According to the State Department of Civil Defense, 24 people were rescued alive. Authorities still do not know how to report the number of missing, which could increase the number of victims.

A register of the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro registered until the beginning of the night of this Wednesday that at least 35 people are wanted.

Also according to the g1, at least 54 houses were destroyed by the rains that hit the region and more than 370 were sheltered in makeshift shelters.

know more

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ What were chamberpots like in Ancient Rome? Archaeologists show

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat