Violeta is scared of aggression and confines Matias in sanatorium · TV News

Violeta (Malu Galli) will be pushed by Matias Tapajós (Antonio Calloni), who will be beside himself and tormented by the ghost of Elisa (Larissa Manoela) in Além da Illusion. Frightened by her husband’s aggression and outbursts, the madam will decide to commit him to a sanatorium in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In this Thursday’s chapter (17), the judge will walk through the streets of Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais, right after the crime trial and will end up entering a Carnival street block. In the midst of the crowd, the magistrate will see the dead woman’s face and hear the firstborn voice calling for him.

Elisa’s killer will start screaming. “Leave me alone! Leave me alone!”, asks the bastard, huddled in the midst of the revelers. Then Violeta will appear, rescue her husband and take him to the hotel. There, he will be attended by the doctor, who will give him an injection to calm him down.

However, when he wakes up, Matias will have a new outbreak. “Elisa and Isadora [Sofia Budke] where are they?”, the lawman will ask. “Matias… Isadora is in the room. But Elisa… Have you forgotten what happened to her?”, the girls’ mother will answer.

At that moment, Larissa Manoela’s character will appear in the room and haunt her father once again. Matias will get aggressive and start breaking everything around the room. Heloísa’s sister (Paloma Duarte) will try to calm him down, but he will push her to the ground. Fearing for her own life and Dorinha’s, Violeta will put the villain in a sanatorium.

Alessandra Poggi’s serial will be divided into two phases. The first is set in Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais, in the 1930s. The second takes place in the 1940s in Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro, after the murder of Elisa. David will be unjustly condemned for the death of his beloved.

Ten years later, the illusionist will meet again Isadora, also played by Larissa Manoela, and will fall madly in love with her sister-in-law.

