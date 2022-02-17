WEG (WEGE3): company has again good results, but why did the share end down 4.8%?

Another solid result for one of the darling companies on the Stock Exchange. However, the post-result market reaction to the shares of WEG (WEGE3), a company specialized in the manufacture and sale of electric motors, transformers, generators and paints, was not positive in this Wednesday’s session (16).

Assets closed with a drop of 4.81%, at R$31.30, after losing 6.42%, at R$30.77, the lowest of the day.

The company reported this morning a net income of R$ 874 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a growth of 17.8% compared to the same period in 2020. Net revenue totaled R$ 6.540 billion in the quarter, an increase of 33.7 % year-on-year, 5.5% above market consensus. The increase was driven both by the domestic market, which accounted for 44.2% of revenue and which increased by 28.6% year-on-year, and the foreign market, with an increase of 33.3% in dollars in the period.

WEG also announced the approval of R$861 million in supplementary dividends, equivalent to R$0.2052 per share.

To explain the drop in the session, it is worth remembering that, only on Monday and Tuesday, WEGE3 shares had risen 11.3%, which already showed a high expectation with the result.

As pointed out by Levante Ideias de Investimentos, the numbers came in good, with a positive highlight for the surprising performance of the company’s revenue. However, the drop in both gross and operating margins was remarkable, in the analysts’ view, “pricing” assets.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) increased 14.7% in comparison

year, recording R$ 1.1 billion, but the Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) was 17.2%, down 2.9 points

year-on-year percentages and 1.3 percentage points on a quarterly basis.

The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC, profitability metric) for the fourth quarter was 30.5%, an increase of 5 percentage points compared to the result obtained 12 months ago, but a drop of 0.8 percentage point with the return presented in the third quarter of 2021.

The deterioration in the margin is explained by the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS), whose materials represent more than 70% of its composition, explains Levante. The increase in the price of the main inputs – such as steel and copper – and a worsening in the sales mix, culminated in a drop of 5 percentage points in the gross margin year on year (27.6% against 32.6%). “We emphasize that there is a cyclical component to this increase in costs, whose duration and intensity, however, is unpredictable”, evaluate the analysts of the research house.

On the other hand, general, selling and administrative expenses rose at a lower rate than revenue growth, which means greater operational efficiency. Despite this, add the analysts, WEG’s operating leverage already seems to have reached some limit and the gains – if they occur – should be more modest than those seen in the last three years.

Its revenue was the highlight, points out the house, with the part of Industrial Electrical and Electronic Equipment having good evolution, especially in short cycle equipment (such as low voltage electric motors) in the international scenario. Its GTD (Energy Generation, Transmission and Distribution) aspect also performed well and was what boosted the domestic result, given the strong annual growth (60% against 33% abroad). The Commercial Engines and Appliance (MCA) part came a little more timid, especially in the domestic market. The paints and varnishes part – although less relevant in the mix – performed well in the markets where it operates in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“In conclusion, we cannot fail to highlight the solidity of the balance sheet. The company continues with a high return on capital, low leverage (R$ 1.8 billion in net cash) and cash generation compatible with the level of capital investment”, points out Levante.

XP also highlights the company’s solid figures in the quarter, with profit between 3% and 4% above its estimates and consensus, in addition to net revenue reflecting a better relative performance of the foreign market, benefited by the 3% devaluation of the Brazilian real in on an annual basis and 7% on a quarterly basis. The domestic market is still at high levels, although showing a drop compared to the third quarter of 2021. For the house analysts, the drop in profitability measured by the Ebitda margin reflected the already expected cost pressure of raw materials and product mix, with ROIC remaining at a strong level of 30.5%.

Credit Suisse assessed that the company reported positive numbers and trends were in line with consensus and bank expectations. Growth was sustained but at a slower pace and, more importantly, margins contracted due to a change in mix and higher costs related to a challenging global supply chain.

For the bank, ROIC was also at a strong level, above 30%. “In the future, we hope that these trends [de crescimento mais lento] continue, but we have a positive view of the company’s growing exposure to international markets and global trends, such as solar energy and electrification”, assess the Swiss bank’s analysts.

Itaú BBA saw the numbers as “neutral”, “generally more pressured on a quarterly basis and showing more contained annual growth rates compared to previous quarters. BBA also noted a slightly lower margin and ROIC deceleration compared to the previous quarter, but pointed out that these trends were already anticipated.

XP and Credit have a buy recommendation for WEGE3 assets, with respective target prices of BRL 50 (upside potential of 52% compared to Tuesday’s close) and BRL 44 (or upside of 34%).

Itaú BBA, in turn, has a marketperform recommendation (performance in line with the market average), even though it sees a significant upside potential of 40% with a target price of R$46.

Analysts point out that WEG has an impeccable track record of solid results and high returns based on clear long-term strategies and a healthy balance sheet, which allows it to comfortably pursue organic and inorganic growth opportunities. However, the recommendation is based on a stretched valuation, projection of more contained growth rates for Ebitda and net income, in addition to a stable Ebitda margin projection in 2022 compared to 2021.

Compilation made by Refinitiv with analysis houses show division in the market on assets. Out of 16 houses, 5 recommend buying, 5 maintaining and 3 selling. The average target price is BRL 42.83, which represents an upside potential of around 30% compared to the previous day’s close.

