West and Moscow exchange accusations after shooting







Russian mechanized infantry vehicles during military exercises in the Rostov region Photo: Sergey Pivovarov / Reuters

Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces traded accusations on Thursday that each had fired beyond the ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine, raising alarm at a time when Western countries have warned of the possibility of a Russian invasion.

Moscow, which has assembled more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, denies it is planning to invade its neighbor and said this week it was withdrawing some troops. The West disputes that there has been a significant withdrawal, and the United States has said thousands of troops are still arriving.

It was not immediately possible to determine whether reports of artillery fire along the front line represented an escalation or fit into a pattern of ceasefire violations that has been routine throughout a conflict entering its eighth year.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Russia of planning to use an incident in rebel-held areas to justify an attack, while Moscow, in turn, accused Kiev of planning an escalation to try to recapture territory by force.

Contrary to Russia’s claims that it is pulling back, a senior official in US President Joe Biden’s administration said as many as 7,000 more troops had been transferred to the border in recent days, including some who arrived on Wednesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry released a video that showed more units departing. Maxar Technologies, a private US company that tracks Russian military deployment, said satellite images showed that at the same time that Russia withdrew some military equipment from Ukraine, other equipment arrived.

A Reuters photographer in the town of Kadiivka in Ukraine’s rebel Luhansk region heard the sound of some artillery fire coming from the line of contact but was unable to determine the details of the incident.

The separatists accused government forces of opening fire on their territory four times in the last 24 hours. Kiev accused the rebels of firing projectiles, including some that hit a children’s school.

A diplomatic source said a long-standing Organization for Security and Cooperation monitoring mission in Europe recorded several incidents of shooting along the line of contact in the early hours of Thursday.