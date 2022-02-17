What changes with the sale of Oi Móvel? See CEO response

Business

the president of Hi (OIBR3), Rodrigo Abreu, said that the sale of the mobile assets to the TIM (TIMS3), Alive (VIVT3) and Claro will not change anything for customers. According to Abreu, operators will become responsible for customers who, in turn, will keep their chips and plans.

You Oi’s customers must continue to be served by the same channels, with plans, service and prices, and continue to receive the same bill still in the name of the company. Rodrigo Abreu also informs that before the transaction is concluded, a second round of communication will be made to explain the transfers and assumption of responsibility from the closing date by the operators.

“There is no change or impact to the customer on the closing date. Once the transaction is closed, Oi will continue to carry out the mobile operation for a period to avoid any disruption to customers. There is an expectation to complete this transition in twelve months”, the president told the newspaper. The globe.

In this way, it will not be necessary for the customer to change the chip or plan as the network transition will be incorporated into the buyers’ networks gradually. “Combos consist of several bundled services. We have segregation planning keeping all services in a way that does not cause damage to the customer.”

The sale price of Oi Móvel will reduce the company’s debts

Oi expects to complete the process of selling the mobile assets to competitors in two months. The process had already been approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), the latter can still review the decision.

With the approval, Oi receives the long-awaited R$ 16.5 billion, essential money for the company’s departure from judicial recovery. Abreu said that most of this resource, about R$ 12 billion, goes to debt payment.

“The sale of Hi Mobile will cover the full payment of the debt with BNDES, which is R$ 4.7 billion, in addition to part of the payment of local banks and development banks.”

In addition, the company still has plans to sell properties, it has already been around R$ 400 million and there is a study by Oi that sees potential for the sale of almost R$ 2 billion in properties in the long term.

With the sale of the assets, Oi intends to position itself as a provider of broadband services, corporate services, in addition to offering value-added services (SVAs).

Abreu also commented to the newspaper that the success of V.tal, the operator’s fiber optic unit whose control was sold to funds managed by BTG Pactual (BPAC11), will be essential for the success of Oi’s recovery plan.

“The new Hi born with a restructuring, focused 100% on customer service, who have to manage their STFC concession, but who see in their future the path to fiber and all the services that come linked to it.”