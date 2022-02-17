What is a raw diet? What foods are present and their benefits?

Also known as live food, the raw food diet is based on the consumption, predominantly, of raw foods, and in which they bring more health benefits, compared to those that are taken to the fire. But does this theory really make sense?

Not really. Although cooking foods will cause them to lose some nutrients, this method of cooking also increases the bioavailability of others, as well as destroying certain harmful compounds and killing bacteria, such as salmonellawhich can cause a infection food, according to Maria Otilia Spier Stoffelnutritionist at the loveHealth in São Leopoldo (RS), specialist in food technology.

Roseli Neves de Mello, nutritionist specializing in clinical nutrition, Master’s student in nutrition and health at UFG (Federal University of Goiás), says that cooking still favors the inactivation of phytatesfactors anti-nutritional that impair the absorption of proteins, vitamins and minerals. “The technique of soaking the beans in water before cooking allows 48% of the phytate be removed with the soaking water”, he says.

Some vegetables such as kale, beets, spinach, Swiss chard and parsley have high levels of oxalic acid, a factor anti-nutritional, which binds to calcium during digestion and forms calcium oxalate. In addition to making calcium unavailable to the body, this compound can form crystals and lodge in the muscles or extremities, causing gout. “However, cooking food with oxalic acid protects us from these harmful effects,” says Mello.

The specialist explains that cooking also helps to improve the bioavailability of some antioxidants such as beta-carotene (found in pumpkin, for example), lycopene (tomato), lutein (corn, cabbage, arugula, spinach, broccoli, egg) and astaxanthin (salmon and shrimp).

However, some compounds bioactive can be lost or destroyed by cooking. “Foods consumed in their raw form preserve a greater amount of some vitamins, such as C, the B complex and some minerals, such as potassium”, says Ana Paula Gines Geraldo, nutritionist, professor at the Department of Nutrition at UFSC (Federal University Santa Catarina) and coordinator of the Cooking with Science project.

Raw food also steers clear of processed or refined dairy, salt and sugar. The diet includes fruits, vegetables, tubers, sprouts, nuts, cereals, seeds and grains, sprouted beans, vegetable milks prepared without heating, and natural seasonings such as garlic, onion and coriander. Some fans also consume raw beef and fish.

The reality is that when it comes to balanced eating, raw and cooked options should be consumed.

Vegetables are healthy and should be part of any diet. Image: iStock

What are the benefits and risks of maintaining this diet?

As raw food consumption preaches the reduction of the consumption of processed foods, salt and sugar, it is involved with the reduction of glycemia, the fight against high blood pressure, an improvement in the functioning and composition of the microbiota intestinal tract, as it stimulates the consumption of plant foods, generally rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals and bioactive compounds such as antioxidants and anti-inflammatory.

In addition, it improves cholesterol levels, since it is not necessary to use oils and fats in the preparation of recipes.

But some studies indicate that strict adherence to it should not be recommended in the long term, as clarifies honey “This diet could be followed once a week without harm to health. However, hardly following it for longer will rid the individual of the deleterious effects”, says the expert, justifying that the more restriction, the greater the risk of nutritional deficiency.

An important care is to look for a nutritionist before starting changes in food. He should guide you on the most appropriate food combinations., monitor its evolution and assess possible nutritional deficiencies.

According to Eva Andrade, Master in Nutrition at UFRN (Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte), nutrition specialist maternal-infant and food science and technology, this diet is not suitable for people who have diverticulitis, gastritis and ulcers or have recently had bowel surgery.

“Frequent consumption of fruits and vegetables raw such as beans, peas, wheat, lentils and other raw grains can aggravate the situation because they are rich in fiber, stay longer in the body and are more difficult to digest”, describes the specialist.

For children, a raw diet is also contraindicated, as too much food restriction can impair growth and development.

Carrots go well with many types of salads. Image: iStock

Are cooked foods more palatable?

Yes, cooking promotes chemical reactions in food, improving sensory aspects such as color, texture, flavor and, consequently, its palatability and digestion.

“For example, legumes are dried and need hydration and cooking to have a soft texture. In addition, the addition of seasonings during cooking, such as garlic and onions, promotes a pleasant flavor and aroma”, says the nutritionist at UFSC. “However, it should be noted that it is also possible to germinate these grains and soften them for consumption”, she adds.