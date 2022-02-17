what is known about supposed case of cure of woman in the USA

This is the third recorded case in which the patient is free of infection with the virus that causes AIDS. The technique used can increase the number of individuals from different origins who benefited from this intervention.

American researchers announced on Tuesday (15/2) the third possible cure for an infection with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. This is the first case involving a female patient.

During a medical conference held in Denver, United States, experts from Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, said they used a new approach, different from what was done in the two previous cure registries.

Instead of performing a bone marrow transplant using stem cells obtained from a matched adult donor, they chose to use stem cells found in a newborn’s umbilical cord blood.

According to those responsible for the study, this may increase the number of individuals of different origins who would benefit from this strategy, since it is possible to use umbilical cord blood from a partially compatible donor, while conventional transplantation requires a much greater similarity. between who is giving and who is receiving.

Although the news was celebrated in the scientific community and among patient associations, it is important to say that treatments of this type are only indicated for a small portion of the more than 37 million people infected with HIV in the world.

Here’s what is known about the third case with a probable cure, the method of treatment and the impact it may have in the future.

the patient

For privacy reasons, the Weill Cornell Medicine group has not released the name or age of the woman who is believed to be HIV-free.

It is known that the virus was detected in her body in June 2013. In March 2017, the patient was diagnosed with leukemia, a type of cancer that affects blood cells.

In August of that same year, she received umbilical cord blood from a donor who has a genetic mutation capable of preventing HIV infection.

In parallel, the doctors also used blood collected from a close family member of the woman.

The patient was monitored throughout this period and, three years and one month after undergoing therapy, she decided to abandon the antiretroviral cocktail, the set of drugs capable of keeping the virus under control (although it cannot actually eliminate it from the body). .

After 14 months of stopping drug therapy, she shows no sign of HIV in blood tests.

The working mechanisms of the new approach are still unclear. Experts speculate that cord blood carries stem cells with greater adaptability, while blood from a close family member provides defense cells that can boost immunity during and after the procedure.

The previous cases

Prior to the recent announcement, the only two individuals who were cured of HIV were Timothy Ray Brown (aka the Berlin patient) in 2008 and Adam Castillejo (the London patient) in 2019.

Brown lived 12 years without the virus until he died in 2020 from cancer.

Both received a bone marrow transplant, the structure popularly known as “marrow” that is inside the bones and is responsible for manufacturing blood cells (red blood cells, leukocytes and platelets).

In these two cases, the bone marrow donors also carried that genetic mutation that prevents HIV infection.

After undergoing treatment, both Brown and Castillejo experienced severe side effects, such as multiple infections, weight loss, hair loss and a kind of “rejection”, in which immune cells attack the body itself and promote intense inflammation.

The third patient, on the other hand, was discharged from the hospital 17 days after receiving umbilical cord blood and did not experience the same serious adverse events observed previously.

Is it for everyone?

While these three recent experiments point to a promising path to curing HIV infection, it must be stressed that scientists do not see bone marrow transplantation, whether from an adult donor or from the umbilical cord, as something that will benefit the vast majority. of patients.

Considered risky and invasive methods, they are only tested on HIV carriers who have also been diagnosed with cancer, where other treatment options are no longer available.

To give you an idea, before performing the transplant with the stem cells themselves, specialists use chemotherapy and radiotherapy to destroy the patient’s “original” bone marrow.

Still in this field, the specific case of the supposedly cured woman increases the hopes of benefiting a greater number of HIV carriers a little more.

This is because the bone marrow transplant method used in patients in London and Berlin requires greater compatibility between donor and recipient, as explained above. And the genetic mutation that prevents HIV infection has been found in about 20,000 donors, most of whom are of Northern European descent.

In the case of the umbilical cord, is the compatibility requirement lower? with this, it would be possible to use this material in a slightly larger number of patients of different origins and ancestry.

According to the World Health Organization, about 37.7 million people are living with HIV, with two-thirds of them (25.4 million) in Africa.

In 2020 alone, 680,000 individuals died from causes related to this infection and 1.5 million people became infected with the virus.

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health estimates that 694,000 people are currently undergoing treatment for HIV. Of these, 45,000 started antiretroviral therapy in 2021.