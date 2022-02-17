WhatsApp launches feature to listen to audios outside of chat on iPhone

Whatsapp today released an update to the app on iOS that allows messenger users to be able to play voice messages and audio files while the chat is not open. With this possibility, system users can now start listening to an audio and change chat to read/reply to other messages in groups or private conversations, for example.

The novelty has arrived for all iPhone users in version 22.4.75, which is now available for update on the App Store. The feature comes on the heels of WhatsApp introducing several key features on the iPhone, such as the ability to pause and resume recording a voice message or listen to recorded audio before sending it.

WhatsApp update highlights the novelty of listening to audios even when leaving the chat.Source: App Store/Play

Version 22.2.75 also brought more practicality to the application in iOS 15: when a user receives a notification from WhatsApp, the Photograph of the sender’s profile now appears on the iPhone lock screen. This function is present in several other social and messaging apps, but it began to be tested on Apple’s operating system in October.

WhatsApp is in the final stages of testing to add reactions to in-app messages. The company is working on a final version like Instagram Reactions, with plans to release it in a future update. The messenger had already tested the format in the past, but the new version seems more concrete and should officially arrive soon for android and iOS.