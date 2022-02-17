where to watch the Campeonato Carioca game LIVE

Credit: Reproduction / Vasco

The Carioca Championship is still on fire! And this Thursday (17), Vasco x Bangu face each other at São Januário stadium, in a game of the 7th round of the competition. Departure is scheduled for 20:30.

Watch Vasco vs Bangu LIVE:

To follow the duel between Vasco and Bangu LIVE, fans will have the option of the platform Cariocão Playgives Eleven Sports and gives VascoTV.

“We are trying to get together as soon as possible. We’ve conceded a lot of goals, but if you look at it from the other side, it’s a new group that was formed. In the first three games we conceded five goals. In the last three, we took two. Since in the last game, against Botafogo, we didn’t give the opponent much of a chance, they managed to control well, dominate the actions. Unfortunately the score didn’t come, but we’re evolving, you can take the base off because of that. Let’s keep working to get together more. There are new players arriving, the tendency is for us to grow even more“, said midfielder Matheus Barbosa, in a press conference.

Possible lineups

Vasco possible lineup: Thiago Rodrigues; Weverton, Cangá, Anderson Conceição, Riquelme; Matheus Barbosa, Juninho, Bruno Nazário, Gabriel Pec; Nene and Raniel.

Bangu possible lineup: Paulo Henrique; Wisney (Carlos Eduardo), Israel, Guilherme Martins and Raí; Renatinho, Denilson and Luís Araújo; Roberto Baggio, Nascimento and Lucas Oliveira (Santarém).

DATASHEET

Vasco x Bangu

Competition: Carioca Championship (Guanabara Cup) – 7th round

Place: Sao Januario Stadium

Date: Thursday (17) at 20:30

Streaming: Cariocão Play, Eleven Sports and VascoTV

Vasco starts the match in 4th place in the Guanabara Cup, with 13 points so far, while Bangu occupies the 8th position with 6 points won.

All about the game between Vasco and Bangu, and about the Carioca Championship round, you can check it out here at fans.com