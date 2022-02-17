Teams face each other this Thursday, February 17, 2022, for the Carioca Championship

Where to watch Vasco vs Bangu match live today and what time – 02/17

For the seventh round of the Campeonato Carioca, Vasco and Bangu’s teams will face each other this Thursday, 02/17, with the ball rolling from 8:30 pm (Brasília time), at São Januário Stadium. Check below the lineups, refereeing and where to watch Vasco’s game live today.

Where to watch Vasco’s game live today

Vasco’s game today in the Carioca Championship will take place in Cariocão Play PPV (Pay-per-view) for subscribers in all Brazilian states from 6 pm Brasília time.

To acquire the platform, it is necessary to access the website (www.cariocaoplay.com.br) or app and purchase the services at the prices of R$27.90 and R$49.90.

How are the teams in Carioca?

Vasco is coming off a defeat to Botafogo in the last round of the Campeonato Carioca. While occupying the fourth position with 13 points, the group needs to win in this seventh round and, therefore, must put their best athletes on the field to guarantee themselves in the G-4.

Meanwhile, Bangu remains in eighth place with 6 points in total. In the last round, they tied with Resende for the weekend. If you win this Thursday’s game, you can climb the table and, consequently,

Check out how was the last game of Vasco x Bangu.

Vasco vs Bangu lineup

Vasco: Thiago Rodrigues; Léo Matos, Ulisses, Anderson Conceição, Edimar; Matheus Barbosa, Juninho, Bruno Nazário, Nenê; Gabriel, Raniel

Bangu: Paulo Henrique; Carlos Eduardo, Israel, Eduardo Brito, Baggio; Renatinho, Denilson, Lucas Oliveira; Luis Araújo, Daniel Dias, Santarém

DATASHEET

Time: 8:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Tarcizo Pinheiro Caetano

Location: Sao Januario Stadium

TV: No broadcast

Online: Cariocão Play PPV

