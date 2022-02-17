Why did the shares have the biggest rise on the Ibovespa this Wednesday? – Money Times

assai
Assaí shoots up after Carrefour’s result, which was positive for the market (Image: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker)

The actions of assaí (ASAI3) soared 7.14%, quoted at R$ 13.05, this Wednesday (16).

For Marcel Andrade, Head of equity at Vitreo, the share rose after the result of the Carrefour (CRFB3), which boosted the sector. The owner of Atacadão had adjusted net income of R$766 million in the fourth quarter.

“The fact that Assaí is in the same sector as Carrefour makes it be revised and have its projections thrown up”, said Andrade.

In addition, the expert says that the 6.6% increase in Carrefour’s gross sales also contributed to Assaí’s surge, given that the company “has a strong participation in wholesale”.

the papers of Carrefour (CRFB3) rose 5.31%.

Weg has worst performance of the day

On the other hand, the actions of Weg (WEGE3) fell 4.81% after releasing balance sheets on Wednesday morning. The company saw its profit grow 17.8% in 4Q21, to R$874 million.

For Andrade, from Vitreo, the company reported a 17.2% drop in profit margin, which did not please the market.

THE Ibovespa (IBOV) closed up 0.31% after the release of the Fed Minutes.

