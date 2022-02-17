Windows 10 is updated with dozens of fixes and improvements

Bringing dozens of bug fixes and improvements, a new update to Windows 10 was launched by Microsoft on Tuesday (15th). the compilation KB5010415which is optional to install, arrives first to Insiders program members, and should be made available to the general public in March or April.

Among the highlights of the new version, there are several news related to the browser of the Redmond giant, such as the possibility of sharing cookies between Internet Explorer mode in Edge and edge. Problems in the dialog boxes, in the “Back” button and in the help section of this browser working mode were also fixed.

The package also includes an important fix for the Simplified Chinese Input Method Editor (IME), preventing it from becoming unusable, and resolves a bug that prevented printing from certain programs. THE memory leak in the wmipicmp.dll module, causing false alarms in the System Center Operations Manager (SCOM) monitoring system, has also been fixed.

The update, now released in beta, should be available to everyone in March or April.Source: BleepingComputer/Reproduction

already in Windows 10 business version, bugs were fixed in Windows Server 2016, which stopped responding in certain situations, and in Windows Search, which appeared when using the proximity operator feature. The Task Manager is another feature that has received improvements.

how to update

Anyone who participates in the Microsoft Insider program will receive this update from Windows 10 automatically through the Windows Update. But it is also possible to download the package manually, in the option “Check for updates”, within the tool itself.

The file package includes versions Windows 10 20H2 (Build 19042.1566), Windows 10 21H1 (Build 19043.1566) and Windows 10 21H2 (Build 19044.1566). The complete list of 35 bug fixes and improvements Windows 10 KB5010415 is available on the Microsoft website.