Windows 11 gets Start Menu folders and new Task Manager

THE Microsoft released this Wednesday (16) an update for the Windows 11 Preview that makes it easy to use on touchscreen devices. In addition to introducing touch gestures, the new version brings back the creation of folders in Start menu.

The function, present in Windows 10, allows you to organize the Start Menu into categories in a simple way. Unlike other changes to the new operating system, where all you need to do is edit a few lines of registry, bringing this functionality back involved installing unofficial programs that replaced the official Windows 11 menu.

New Start Menu with folders for pinned icons.Source: Microsoft

Drag and drop

Just like on mobile devices, dragging and dropping a pinned icon over another will automatically group them into a folder. Until then, the Menu, which was supposed to speed up program access, theoretically ended up working more like a disorganized, multi-page app drawer.

The update brings back the possibility of organizing the most used programs into categories according to the user’s preference. This makes life a lot easier for those who have the system installed on touch screen devices like the Microsoft Surface or 2 in 1 laptops.

touch gestures

Another novelty, aimed at this same group of users, is the introduction of new touch gestures. It is now possible to open and close the Start Menu by swiping up or down, respectively, on the Taskbar.

Accessing the Start Menu by swiping up.Source: Microsoft

By swiping the bottom right corner of the bar, users will have access to the system’s Quick Settings like turning Airplane Mode, Bluetooth and hotspot on or off, choosing the Wireless network and projecting the screen.

Access Quick Settings by swiping from the bottom right corner of the Taskbar.Source: Microsoft

The animation of changing the screen orientation when rotating the device will also become more responsive. The update also brought the new version of the Task Manager, following the interface with the upper menus transformed into accessible tabs in a sidebar.

New Windows 11 Task Manager.Source: Microsoft

Subscribers to the Windows Insider Preview channel can now download the update, and Microsoft has also stated that it will bring major updates more frequently throughout 2022.