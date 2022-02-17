With a nudge on Apple, Google announces Privacy Sandbox on Android

Google announced, this Wednesday (16), the release of Privacy Sandbox for Android. According to the company, the objective is to bring more privacy to users in relation to the data that is collected for the advertisements that are made on the mobile operating system.

“These solutions will limit the sharing of user data with third parties and will operate without identifiers between applications, including advertising ID. We are also exploring technologies that reduce the potential for secret data collection, including more secure ways to integrate apps with advertising SDKs.

According to the company, the program was designed to combine the security of people’s private information and the maintenance of advertisements, which serve to ensure that Google services are free to the public.

On Android, the Privacy Sandbox, which is already available in software like Chrome, will let mobile users and developers know how information is being protected.

The company did not give an exact date for when the new privacy solutions for the operating system will be available. Despite this, the tech giant said it “plans to support the ad platform’s existing features for at least two years.”

poke at Apple

Google gave Apple a slight “nudge”. Without citing Apple’s name, the statement points out that other platforms have taken a different approach to privacy in ads and advertisements, “bluntly restricting existing technologies used by developers and advertisers.”

The Mountain View brand said it believes these “approaches may be ineffective and lead to worse outcomes for the privacy of users and businesses.” Therefore, Google defends that it is necessary to find an “alternative path”.

The “ineffective approach” cited by Google is the Application Tracking Transparency (ATT)a new privacy policy announced by Apple at the end of 2020. Despite theoretically giving more autonomy to users, who can choose whether or not to be tracked by apps and services, the iOS 14.5 initiative brought billions of problems mainly to social networks.

As of November 2021, ATT’s losses to Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook amount to $9.85 billion. To defend against the measure, Mark Zuckerberg’s company even bought a page from a newspaper to publish a critique of Apple’s ATT.