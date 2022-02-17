With player sent off, Bahia draws 1-1 with CSA at Fonte Nova



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Bahia drew 1-1 with CSA, on the night of this Wednesday (16), for the fifth round of the Copa do Nordeste. The match was played at Arena Fonte Nova.

With the tie at home, playing with one less since the beginning of the second half, the tricolor team is in third place in group B, with seven points.

The next match will be this Saturday (19), against Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão.

THE GAME

Playing at home, the Esquadrão started the match betting on the aerial ball and took danger in a header by Luiz Otávio, in the first minutes, but it was the opponent who opened the scoring in a play through the air.

With just 11 minutes, a rehearsed charge by CSA ended in a cross by side Ernandes for striker Lucas Barcelos’ header, opening the scoring for the Alagoas team.

Behind the score since the beginning of the game, Bahia needed to launch themselves into the attack and had the points as the main escape valves.

At 21 minutes, Marco Antônio, playing on the left side, hit a beautiful kick, which deflected in the defense and exploded on the crossbar. It would be a goal.

If the crossbar saved the opponent once, in the 30th minute it was goalkeeper Marcelo Carné who saved a kick from midfielder Patrick.

Bahia’s best chance before the break came in the 43rd minute, when Daniel appeared free in the penalty area, facing the goalkeeper, but kicked low and landed on the opposing archer.

SECOND TIME

With only three minutes of ball rolling on the return to the second half, the game became even more dramatic for Bahia. That’s because, Luiz Otávio received a red card for committing a foul as the last defender in a CSA counter-coup.

In the free kick, forward Marco Túlio hit a strong low kick, but Danilo Fernandes made a great save without giving a rebound.

Even with one player less, Bahia had a great chance to equalize in the 11th minute, with a beautiful shot by Raí. However, goalkeeper Marcelo Carne executed a sensational save, confirming his great night.

To try to re-oxygenate the offensive sector, Guto fielded Ronaldo, replacing Marco Antônio. Luiz Henrique also replaced Matheus Bahia to become an alternative on the left side.

Seeking a draw at any cost, Bahia ended up giving up spaces in the defense sector, mainly because they were already at a numerical disadvantage.

But it was the Squadron that rocked the net. At 30 minutes, Rodallega hit a beautiful shot from outside the area, without giving chances to the opposing goalkeeper. Another goal from the Colombian.