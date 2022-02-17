With problems in the E-SUS, Pernambuco records 76 more cases and 21 deaths from Covid-19 | Pernambuco

Pernambuco recorded, this Wednesday (16), 76 more cases and 21 deaths from Covid-19. According to the State Department of Health, due to technical problems in the E-SUS Notifica system of the Ministry of Health, it was not possible to count mild cases of the disease.

All 76 new cases are of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag). Since the beginning of the pandemic, 768,377 people have been infected with the coronavirus, with 57,174 people with severe cases of Covid and 711,203 mild cases.

The 21 deaths recorded this Wednesday occurred between January 16 and Tuesday (15). In all, 20,875 deaths have been recorded as a result of the disease in the state.

The bulletin also confirmed ten deaths of men and 11 of women. These people were residents of the municipalities of Cabo de Santo Agostinho (1), Calçado (1), Camaragibe (1), Caruaru (1), Glória do Goitá (1), Gravatá (1), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (2), Joaquim Nabuco (1), Macaparana (1), Olinda (1), Petrolina (1), Recife (5), São Bento do Una (1), São Caitano (1) and Venturosa (2).

The patients were between 33 and 103 years old. The age groups are: 30 to 39 (1), 40 to 49 (1), 50 to 59 (2), 60 to 69 (2), 70 to 79 (5) and 80 and over (10). Of the total, 16 had preexisting diseases: diabetes (7), cardiovascular disease (6), hypertension (6), smoking/smoking history (6), respiratory disease (2), kidney disease (1), obesity (1), neurological disease (1) and alcoholism (1).

A patient may have more than one comorbidity. The others are still under investigation.

Since January 18, 2021, Pernambuco has applied 16,638,217 doses of vaccines against Covid-19. Regarding the first doses, there were 7,749,312 applications. Coverage reached 87.32% of the eligible audience.

Of the total, 6,684,825 people, or 75.32% of the eligible public, completed their vaccination schedules, with 6,511,724 vaccinated with two-dose immunizations and another 173,101 with a single-dose vaccine.

2,204,080 third booster doses were also applied. Coverage reached 33.37% of the eligible audience.

Further detailed information on the population vaccinated against Covid-19 is available on the Vaccination Monitoring Panel.

This Wednesday, the global rate of occupancy and beds for patients with Covid in the public network of Pernambuco reached 70%, out of a total of 2,115 vacancies.

In the ICUs, there were 1,066 units available and 76% of them were occupied. In the wards, there were 1,049 beds and 64% of them were with patients.

In the state’s private health network, the overall bed occupancy rate was 54%, out of a total of 369 vacancies. In the ICUs, there were 242 open units and 69% of them had patients. In the wards, there were 127 beds and 27% of them were occupied.

Since March 2020, when the pandemic began in Pernambuco, the state has carried out 3,424,868 tests to detect Covid.