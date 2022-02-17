Withdrawal of controversial points from the Health Plans PL gains strength

Photo: USP Images

The discussion in Congress about changes in Law 9656/98, which regulates health plans, tends to be reduced to points considered less controversial. After the leak at the end of last year of the draft prepared by the rapporteur Hiran Gonçalves (PP/RR) and the negative repercussion, the idea is to concentrate efforts on a more punctual text, with measures directed at first to rules on financial balance of health.

Topics related to assistance or tuition adjustment after the age of 59 would remain, for now, in the background. Parliamentarians who follow the theme and representatives of the sector believe that the wear and tear, at this moment, would be fruitless. They also try to avoid the mistake made in the similar discussion, when Minister Rogério Marinho, then deputy, was in charge of the rapporteurship of a similar project. At the time, numerous proposals displeased different sectors, there was no strength to fight on all fronts and the text ended up shelved.

Among the points with potential to be discussed later this year are changes in the guarantees offered by the plans in case of financial difficulties and internal governance points. There is also an effort to make the rules take into account the size of the operators. The requirements could vary between small, medium and large companies.

At the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), there is sympathy for this alternative. The entity’s president assesses that the sector is already mature, and some changes could bring benefits.

The expectation is that the readjustment of monthly fees for health plans is significant this year. The president of ANS, Paulo Rebello, said it was necessary to wait for the end of the first quarter, when data will be sent to the Ministry of Economy. He, however, told the JOTA which will advocate a single, non-scaling readjustment. Last year, some sectors suggested the strategy, to avoid a negative adjustment. “I have always advocated predictability. Security is essential. The rule must not be changed, whether it is a positive or negative readjustment”, he told the JOTA.