Without Goulart, Carille has a range of options to mount Santos against Mirassol; see possible team | saints

Coach Fábio Carille will not have midfielder Ricardo Goulart for the match against Mirassol, this Thursday, at 7pm, away from home. The embezzlement, however, opens up a range of options for the coach to climb Santos in the seventh round of the Campeonato Paulista.

Ricardo Goulart, since he debuted, in the 2-1 victory over Corinthians, has played as a point guard, very close to the forwards, creating the plays in the middle. In the sector, Fábio Carille can, in theory, climb: Marcos Guilherme, Gabriel Pirani, Felipe Jonatan, Bruno Oliveira or even Vinicius Zanocelo.

With the good performances of Lucas Pires on the left side, there is a possibility that the boy will be kept as a starter. Thus, Felipe Jonatan, in the absence of Ricardo Goulart, could be chosen as a midfielder, a role in which he excelled in 2021.

1 of 2 Fábio Carille during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Fábio Carille during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

If you choose Felipe Jonatan on the left side or even on the bench, Fábio Carille has more “direct” options for the midfield. Marcos Guilherme, who is a striker, has already worked in the creation sector of Santos and can be cast in the same position.

The craft owners that are options for this Thursday are Gabriel Pirani and Bruno Oliveira. The duo, however, has been on the bench in the Campeonato Paulista.

Another possibility would be to add another defensive midfielder to advance Vinicius Zanocelo, who has been playing more in the back, to act closer to the attackers.

With or without improvisations, Santos’ probable lineup to face Mirassol has: João Paulo, Madson, Kaiky, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan (Lucas Pires); Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Marcos Guilherme (Gabriel Pirani or Bruno Oliveira); Angelo, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga.