Woman may have been cured of HIV after using stem cells

New York patient may be the first woman and the third person in the world to be cured of the virus. For now, innovative treatment is limited to specific cases, but it brings hope for more cures in the future. An American has become the third person and the first woman possibly cured of HIV after undergoing a stem cell transplant from a donor with resistance. natural to the virus that causes AIDS.







According to scientists, the patient has not had detectable levels of HIV for 14 months. Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

The announcement was made this Tuesday (15/02) during a conference held in Denver (Colorado, United States) by the team of specialists who treated the 64-year-old patient in New York. The research has not yet been published in a scientific journal.

Known as the “New York Patient,” the woman was first diagnosed with HIV and then with acute myeloid leukemia, a type of cancer related to decreased production of normal blood cells in the bone marrow.

As a treatment for leukemia, she received a stem cell transplant from an umbilical cord, supplemented with adult cells donated by a relative.

Three years after the transplant, the patient stopped using antiretroviral drugs to control the virus. And 14 months later, she has no detectable levels of HIV, according to the scientists. Therefore, she is considered free of the virus and will be considered cured if there are no changes.

The two previous HIV cures occurred in men who received adult stem cells, which are often used in bone marrow transplants. The cells transplanted in the three known cure cases came from individuals who have a genetic mutation that makes them resistant to the virus.

“This is the third report of a cure in this setting, and the first by a woman living with HIV,” said Sharon Lewin, president-elect of the International AIDS Society.

extensive study

The “New York Patient” case is part of a large US government-backed study led by researchers Yvonne Bryson of the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) and Deborah Persaud of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

The objective is to accompany 25 people with HIV undergoing transplants with stem cells taken from the umbilical cord for the treatment of cancer and other serious conditions.

As part of the study, patients first undergo chemotherapy and then receive stem cell transplantation from individuals carrying the mutation that causes them to lack the receptors used by HIV to infect cells. Scientists believe that patients then develop an immune system resistant to the virus.

Hope for healing for more people

According to the scientists, the use of umbilical cord blood does not require the same level of compatibility between donor and recipient as in the case of adult cells, which could make this type of treatment accessible to more people.

In any case, experts point out that curing HIV through stem cell transplants is still limited to cases where the patient suffers from cancer or another serious illness that justifies such a complex and potentially fatal procedure.

For now, stem cell therapy “remains a viable strategy for only a handful of the millions living with HIV,” Persaud told NBC.

However, Lewin of the International AIDS Society said the new case “confirms that a cure for HIV is possible and strengthens the use of gene therapy as a viable strategy.”

