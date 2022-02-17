The Young Apprentice program aims to include younger professionals in the job market. Thus, people aged between 14 and 24 can be part of the program, especially when acquiring their first job. In fact, according to the law, medium and large companies are required to make some vacancies available for apprentices on their staff. In this sense, for 2022, banks such as Caixa, Bradesco and Itaú have their selection processes open. Check out more below!

Young Apprentice 2022: apply to work at Caixa, Bradesco and Itaú

Thus, it is worth explaining that the Young Apprentice program is a job governed by the CLT. That is, the worker is entitled to virtually all the rights and benefits that a formal worker would have. This is the case of vacations after 12 months of work, for example. However, in this case, the minor under 18 should only take a vacation during the school recess period.

In addition, the young apprentice is entitled to benefits such as 13th salary and unemployment insurance, as well as FGTS (with a reduced rate of 2%) and transportation vouchers. In general, the work lasts from 4h to 6h daily. As for the salary, the remuneration is proportional to the minimum wage, of R$ 1212 in 2022.

Finally, on to the programs. In Caixa’s case, the Young Apprentice program is an excellent opportunity for those who have not yet had their first job. Through this website, you can check the list of all partner entities, and also discover more details about the program.

To participate in the Bradesco program, it is necessary to follow a step by step. First, go to the bank’s website, go to the filter and select “Talent Bank – Apprentice”. Enter your region and click “Search”. With this, the site shows you all available opportunities. Just click on the vacancy and go to “Apply now”.

Finally, to apply for Itaú’s Young Apprentice program, all you have to do is enter the bank’s website and register in basically the same way as you did with the others. 🙂 Good luck!

Image: NDAB Creativity / Shutterstock.com