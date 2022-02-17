Xiaomi confirms which POCO line phones will receive MIUI 13; see the schedule

During the last week of January Xiaomi officially launched MIUI 13 Global highlighting the addition of general improvements and new features in this generation of the interface. In addition to presenting its customized system worldwide, the manufacturer also revealed the list of the first cell phones to receive the software, including the Mi and Redmi lines.
Despite the announcement covering dozens of devices, the Chinese giant did not mention any model from the subsidiary POCO, a brand focused on powerful and cost-effective hardware. However, this week the Asian company finally revealed which devices will receive the OTA update soon.
As the manufacturer did in previous situations, the POCO line will also be covered with the new version of the MIUI 13 interface based on Android 13 — or adapted to previous versions — progressively starting with the most recent models, that is, the company’s priority is to release the update for the latest generation smartphones and then for versions released longer ago.
As we reiterate in update articles, the possibility that your device is not on the list does not necessarily mean that you will not receive the systemas both Xiaomi and other brands are used to periodically inserting new phones into their batch update schedule.
(Updated February 16, 2022 at 5:30 pm)