Xiaomi confirms which POCO line phones will receive MIUI 13; see the schedule

During the last week of January Xiaomi officially launched MIUI 13 Global highlighting the addition of general improvements and new features in this generation of the interface. In addition to presenting its customized system worldwide, the manufacturer also revealed the list of the first cell phones to receive the software, including the Mi and Redmi lines.

Despite the announcement covering dozens of devices, the Chinese giant did not mention any model from the subsidiary POCO, a brand focused on powerful and cost-effective hardware. However, this week the Asian company finally revealed which devices will receive the OTA update soon.