Xiaomi’s powerful phone that charges in 17 minutes on a special offer – Tudo em Tecnologia

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is a good choice for those who use their smartphone for several hours away from home. Equipped with 120W fast charging, the model is capable of filling the battery from 0% to 100% in just 17 minutes. And today, it’s on a special offer for R$ 2686 in 6 interest-free installments on the card.

In addition to super fast charging, the Xiaomi 11T Pro also packs some impressive hardware. After all, it works with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip capable of running any app without slowdowns. There is also 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space to fit lots of files and photos. And its construction also has IP53 that protects it against water splashes.

Another highlight of this smartphone is its 6.67″ AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. As a result, it delivers a high level of brightness and excellent fluidity when browsing apps. In addition, the 108MP super main camera is capable of recording photos with good quality.

Screen: 6.67″ Flat AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution / 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+

6.67″ Flat AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution / 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM: 8GB / 12GB

8GB / 12GB Native Storage: 128GB / 256GB

128GB / 256GB Back camera: 108MP, 8MP and 5MP

108MP, 8MP and 5MP Frontal camera: 16MP

16MP Drums: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh System: Android 11

Android 11 Others: IP53 rated, Side-mounted fingerprint reader, NFC

In great sale on AliExpress for R$ 2686 , the Xiaomi 11T Pro is a great investment for import: