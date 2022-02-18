19 | People who have recovered from the coronavirus are more likely to develop mental disorders

People who have already had Covid-19 are more likely to have problems such as anxiety and depression

A study published by the British Medical Journal (BMJ), in the United Kingdom, revealed that people who have recovered from Covid-19 (coronavirus) are 60% more likely to suffer from mental disorders such as anxiety and depression. The information is from Agência Brasil.

The research, organized by Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri (United States), indicated that individuals who had the disease are more likely to develop mental health problems than those who have never tested positive for the new coronavirus.

In addition to anxiety and depression, there is a tendency towards suicidal thoughts, as well as changes from the use of opioids, drugs and alcohol. The survey also suggests that there may be changes in behavior and emotions, with problems related to mood.

It is worth noting that, according to official data, more than 27 million Brazilians have been affected by the disease so far, with 24,708,484 recovered. Regarding deaths, 641,902 people lost their lives as a result of the disease.