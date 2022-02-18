2 in 1 flights to New York plus Miami, Orlando, Los Angeles or other destinations from R$2,087!

A good opportunity to enjoy two super cities in the United States on the same trip! We find good prices to visit New York plus another destination between Miami, Orlando, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston or Chicago. Tickets start at R$2,087 with all segments and fees included. See all the options below.

Be aware: the lower fares of some companies, such as Copa and Latam, do not include checked baggage. When selecting the desired flight, check whether or not the fare includes hold baggage. If not included, luggage can be purchased at the time of purchase or later. 2×1 flights with checked baggage start at R$2,818.

The United States has its borders open to Brazilians and other foreigners fully vaccinated. All vaccines applied in Brazil are accepted, including those who took doses of different vaccines. In addition, the traveler must take an antigen test or PCR test 24 hours before the flight. Just don’t forget that you need a US visa to make the trip!