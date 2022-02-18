2022 Jeep Renegade Longitude T270: PcD price, photos, equipment and more

SHARE WITH THE FRIENDS:

Launched in 2015, the Jeep Renegade was responsible for the beginning of the popularization of the North American brand in Brazil, being also the first to be manufactured in the country, more specifically in the factory in Goiana (PE). It quickly positioned itself as a success, although at that time the compact SUV segment was not as thriving as it is today.

The fact is that the Renegade is the current best-selling SUV in Brazil, but it needed changes to match the other Jeep models that throughout 2021 were modernized. In addition, the 1.8 e.Torq EVO engine was the subject of constant criticism due to high consumption combined with low performance.

However, the Renegade 2022 arrives, more connected, technological, aesthetically renewed and with the T270 engine inherited from Compass and Commander for all versions, replacing both the 1.8 and the acclaimed 2.0 diesel. Check now all the details of the intermediate version of the model, Longitude, which unlike the previous model, loses 4×4 traction option.

Jeep Renegade Longitude T270 2022 – Specifications

Opening the hood is the icing on the cake: 1.3 turboflex engine also called T270 in reference to the torque in newton-Metro with 185 horsepower in ethanol and 180 horsepower in gasoline, both numbers at 6,200 rpm, and torque of 27.5 kgfm at only 1,750 rpm regardless of fuel. This combined with a six-speed automatic transmission and 4×2 traction.

Jeep Renegade Longitude T270 2022 – Consumption

In ethanol, the averages as measured by INMETRO are 7.7 and 9.1 km/l in city and highway, respectively. In gasoline, it consumes 11 and 12.8 km/l in city and highway, respectively.

Jeep Renegade Longitude T270 2022 – Dimensions

They are 4,268 mm in total length, 1,805 mm in width, 1,696 mm in height and 2,570 mm of wheelbase. The trunk has a capacity of 320 liters and the fuel tank has a capacity of 55 liters.

Jeep Renegade Longitude T270 2022 – Equipment

The Longitude version features six airbags, stability and traction control, Traction Control + system, Sport mode, Full LED headlights and taillights, LED fog lights, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping alert and assistant, fatigue detector. , automatic license plate reader, three USB connectors (one of which is type C), 18-inch alloy wheels, start-stop and leather seats. In addition, it has a six-speed automatic transmission, electronic parking brake, 7-inch digital panel, two-zone digital air conditioning, steering wheel with height and depth adjustment, and paddle shift, 8.4-inch multimedia center with Android. Wireless Auto and Apple CarPlay, induction charger, autopilot and adjustable speed limiter. Optionally, it is possible to include brown leather seats.

Jeep Renegade Longitude T270 2022 – Prices

For the general public, the purchase price of the model starts from R$ 138,990 without options in Black Carbon and for the PwD public the price is R$ 117,312.88 after applying IPI exemption and automaker bonus. Prices not valid for SP and PB.

Price Review

km/time Value 12 thousand or 12 months BRL 669 24 thousand or 24 months BRL 768 36 thousand or 36 months BRL 857 48 thousand or 48 months BRL 795 60 thousand or 60 months BRL 1,297 72 thousand or 72 months BRL 983

Datasheet

Motor: 1.3;

Displacement: 1,332 cm³;

Powers: 185 hp/180 hp @ 5,750 rpm (E/G);

Max Torque: 27.5 kgfm @ 1,750 rpm (E/G).

Streaming: Automatic with six-speed torque converter;

Direction: Electric;

Suspension: Independent with McPherson sway bar front and rear;

Brakes: Ventilated discs at the front and solid discs at the rear, ABS

Tires/Wheels: 225/55 R18;

Dimensions: Length 4,268 mm; Width 1,805 mm; Height 1696 mm; 2,570 mm wheelbase;

tank capacity: 55 L.;

Trunk: 320 L.;

Running order weight: 1476 kg.

