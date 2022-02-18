4 homemade (proven) recipes to get rid of all types of coughs

Cough is a symptom that is associated with various diseases and health conditions. Although it is common, it is an action that irritates and bothers a lot, especially during the work or home routine. A persistent cough still causes abdominal pain and can irritate the throat, causing even more discomfort. So, know that there are some natural products capable of relieving coughs well.

From today, you will no longer suffer from the side effects of coughing during allergies, flu and colds. Just choose and test some of the “home remedies” that are described below in this text.

1 – Home remedy for dry cough

A cough that is not accompanied by mucus or signs of sputum is known as a dry cough. One of the best ways to alleviate it is through ginger tea with lemon. It has anti-inflammatory properties and helps reduce throat and lung irritation. In addition, tea also helps to decongest the entire respiratory system.

Ingredients:

5g of ginger root;

Juice of 2 lemons;

1 teaspoon of honey;

½ liter of water.

How to prepare

Take all the ingredients mixed to the fire (except the honey). Let it boil until the water is reduced by half. Strain and wait for it to cool, then just sweeten it with honey and drink it.

2 – How to relieve a child’s cough

Children over 2 years of age can benefit from lemon tea with honey to relieve the famous “baby cough”. However, never use this mixture for babies under 2 years old.

Ingredients

500ml of water;

2 tablespoons of lemon juice;

1 tablespoon of honey.

Preparation:

Boil the water and turn off the heat, then just add the ingredients and put a lid to stifle the steam. Let it rest like this for 10 minutes before taking it.

3 – How to relieve productive cough

If the cough is accompanied by mucus and is very productive, the solution is guaco juice with carrots.

Ingredients

5 guaco leaves;

1 carrot;

2 sprigs of mint;

1 teaspoon of honey.

Preparation:

Blend everything in a blender and sweeten with honey. Add a little ice and you can have it.

4 – Bonus: Cough from Allergies

In that case learn to make a powerful nettle tea.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of nettle leaves;

200 ml of water.

Preparation:

Bring the water to a boil, turn off the heat and add the ingredients. Now just wait 10 minutes to strain and drink.