Diabetes is that typical disease that starts silently and only starts to show alarming signs when it is in the most advanced stages.

However, there are some little known symptoms that can indicate that you are sick and there is still time to treat.

It is worth mentioning that there are three types of diabetes: type 1, type 2 and gestational, which can occur with pregnant people.

In more advanced cases, the disease can cause several problems such as: retinopathy, nephropathy, neuropathy, diabetic foot, myocardial infarction, stroke and even death.

So stay tuned in this list that we separate for you to find out if this is your case.

6 little-known symptoms of diabetes that may indicate you have the disease:

1. Excessive hunger and thirst

In isolated cases, these symptoms can mean a lot. However, they are still classic symptoms of diabetes.

The decompensation of the disease caused by excess glucose in the blood can cause a serious condition called diabetic ketoacidosis – responsible for excessive hunger and thirst.

In this case, hospitalization is essential for the necessary insulin replacement.

2. Unusual weight loss

With the absence of insulin, glucose is prevented from entering the cells, which allow it to carry out the ‘work’ of providing energy.

In other words, the body begins to understand that it is necessary to seek energy from stored sources, using up the fat that was left.

So, if you notice unusual weight loss, without changes in habits, stay alert!

3. Excessive urine

Due to the excess sugar accumulated in the blood, the body naturally understands that it will need to expel everything out.

The kidneys end up being responsible for this process, resulting in frequent trips to the bathroom.

4. Skin irritation

Another major common symptom among diabetics is drier skin.

This is because the ‘barrier system’ to prevent water loss from the skin is also impaired by this disease, allowing the skin to be less hydrated.

Faced with this dryness, the appearance of dermatitis is more common behind the ears, scalp, facial skin and trunk.

It is worth noting that this condition can be even more aggravated when there is still the custom of very hot baths and lack of hydration. Watch out for signs!

5. Constant infections

Diabetes is a disease capable of destabilizing the entire immune system, that is, the body’s defense ends up getting weaker.

If you can be noticing frequent infections – urinary, skin, eye and the like – or even resistant viral flu, stay alert and see a doctor as soon as possible.

6. Vision problems

When blood glucose levels rise, it is common for the macula – the area of ​​the retina responsible for accurate vision – to become more swollen.

This makes it difficult for the eyes to focus on a specific point. That is, the view becomes more blurry.

Warning: This text is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide diagnoses or solutions to medical or psychological problems. If in doubt, consult a specialist before starting any type of treatment.

