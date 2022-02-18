8 Xbox Series X/S Perks That Might Make You Give Up on a PS5 | Video game

Sony and Microsoft respectively launched the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X/S in November 2020, starting the next-gen dispute. Microsoft consoles have some benefits such as more extensive backwards compatibility and support for the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, which acts as a “Netflix” for games. It is worth mentioning that, for the new generation, the two companies bet on two versions of video games. Their objective is to bring a more affordable option, without a disc player, and a complete one.

Microsoft has brought, through the Xbox Series S, a more simplified model in several aspects. For example, Series S does not support 4K resolution. With Sony, the story was different and the PS5 versions only differ in the presence or absence of the disc player. On the market, the PS5 has sold around 18 million units, while the Xbox has sold a combined 12 million. This Thursday (17th), the TechTudo published the strengths of the PS5 and then tells the benefits of the Xbox.

Xbox Series X/S brings some benefits that are not present on PS5 — Photo: Playback/Xbox Wire

Perhaps the greatest recent success of Microsoft, Game Pass is one of the great differentials that can make the user choose Xbox consoles. The subscription service created by the company works, in short, like a Netflix of games. That is, the user subscribes to a plan to take advantage of an available catalog. The detail here is that the collection available on Game Pass is of very high quality, with games being released directly on the platform, as is the case with Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.

Usually when buying a video game, it is also necessary to think about the expenses with games. Game Pass is a good option as it allows you to spend a lot of time without feeling the need to buy new titles, paying only a monthly subscription.

Xbox Game Pass is known as the "Netflix of games" — Photo: Disclosure / Microsoft

Truth be told, there are several benefits that an Xbox console can offer, but in this new generation one of the biggest highlights is on the economic side. That’s because the Xbox Series S presents itself as a great option for a tighter budget. Despite costing less than the Series X, it also has less graphics capabilities for gaming than its sibling. The Series S doesn’t support 4K resolution, for example. However, even without this support, the console can still run games at up to 120 fps and has an SSD HD. The latter is the great differential of the last generation, as it provides a greater speed in the user experience.

Even if the absence of 4K seems like a disadvantage, it is important to analyze that the Series S was designed for a target audience that aims to save money. That way, you don’t need a television with the best features available to enjoy everything the game has to offer. A Full HD TV is enough.

The Xbox Series S has lower specifications than the Series X and PS5, but is attractive to the pocket — Photo: Disclosure / Microsoft

Easiest market access

Still speaking of the Series S, access to this console is easier, not only in the financial sense, but in the literal sense. The world is going through a crisis of semiconductor chips, which are essential for the assembly of the most powerful new generation consoles. Thus, PS5 and Xbox Series X face a huge shortage in the market. However, this does not affect the Series S, which, in addition to being cheaper, is relatively easily found in the Brazilian market.

Smaller and cleaner design

Xbox Series S is compact and has a clean design — Photo: Disclosure / Microsoft

The war of consoles may disagree on several points regarding the Xbox Series X and the PS5, but no one disagrees that the design of both is not compact. The first has 4.45 kg and dimensions of 30.1 x 15.1 x 15.1 cm (height x width x length), while the Sony video game has 4.5 kg with disc player and size of 39 x 10 .4 x 26 cm. This is not the case with the Series S, which is compact and easier for users who have less space to install their setup. Microsoft’s simplest console weighs just 1.93 kg and has dimensions of 27.5 x 6.5 x 15.1 cm.

Xbox One controller is compatible with the new generation — Photo: TechTudo

One of the most publicized differentials by Sony for the PS5 was the new DualSense. That’s because it has several haptic triggers that increase player immersion. On the other hand, DualShock, PS4’s joystick, is not compatible with new generation games. This is not the case for the Xbox Series X/S, which has compatibility with Xbox One controllers. That is, it is not necessary to invest a lot to invite friends for a casual game.

extensive backward compatibility

Still talking about talking to the past generation, after several generations, Sony “catched up” with Microsoft by informing that the PS5 would have backward compatibility with PS4 games. But why the quotes? Because Xbox Series X/S backwards compatibility is more extensive, with some games released for the first Xbox available in the new generation catalog. In addition, several Xbox 360 titles are also available, perhaps the greatest generation of consoles from Microsoft.

Many great Xbox 360 hits can be played on the Xbox Series via backwards compatibility — Photo: Luciana Maline/TechTudo

By the way, a positive point for Xbox is the fact that the games have the Smart Delivery service. Basically, there is no headache when it comes to playing an Xbox One title on new generation consoles, with porting them to the new console being done without a headache. Meanwhile, Sony works with impractical and, in many cases, paid updates.

Xbox Cloud Gaming allows Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play games from Xbox consoles in the cloud over the internet — Photo: Playback/Xbox Wire

As stated above, Game Pass is one of Microsoft’s biggest recent hits. Therefore, the company continues to invest in the service and one of the results of this is Xbox Cloud Gaming. Basically, as part of a more expensive subscription (Game Pass Ultimate), users have access to a specific catalog of cloud games. In this way, you can enjoy them even without having a console on your cell phone, tablet or PC browser.

However, for those who have a console, the service will also be present and can be a useful tool. That’s because Xbox One owners will be able to play next-gen games through Cloud Gaming. The service on consoles is not yet available in Brazil, but it already works in other countries.

One of the most important factors when choosing a console is the list of exclusives that that generation has. In this case, the Xbox Series X/S showed a good performance in 2021 with the release of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. If these two franchises, along with Gears of War, already formed a trinity of respect from Microsoft, the company raised its pattern in recent years.

Considered a Skyrim from space, Starfield will be exclusive to Xbox on consoles — Photo: Reproduction / Microsoft Store

That’s because, in 2021, Microsoft acquired Bethesda, already ensuring that the long-awaited Starfield and Elder Scrolls VI will be released exclusively for their consoles. Finally, Microsoft also recently announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, owner of very successful franchises. In this way, the possibility is that the list of Xbox Series X/S exclusives will grow with impact titles.

