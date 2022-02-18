Academics, friends and personalities mourn the death of Candido Mendes | Rio de Janeiro

“Candido Mendes was one of the greatest Brazilian intellectuals. And he was an intellectual of action. His powerful voice conveyed his convictions. He was one of the main Brazilian intellectuals fighting the military dictatorship. He created one of the main centers of social and political research in Brazil, IUPERJ. And at the head of the Academia da Latinidade, which brought together exponents and intellectuals from various parts of the world, such as Alain Touraine, Edgar Morin, Hélio Jaguaribe, Jean Baudrillard and Renato Janine Ribeiro, he held international seminars debating the main issues of the world. an activist in the sense of helping, to the extent of his possibilities – and there were many, because Cândido Mendes was multiple – to improve the situation of the country and the world”.

Joaquim Falcão, academic at ABL:

“Cândido Mendes was a leader of the democracy where he worked. A Christian leader, beyond just Catholic. He had the daring courage to think and to do. He was a maker of understandings about ourselves. He explained to us. Mirror of necessary freedoms.”

Candido Mendes dies at 93 in Rio de Janeiro

Zuenir Ventura, journalist and writer:

“The death of Candido Mendes depressed me a lot because, like Brazil and ABL, I lost a reference. He was the perfect symbol of the organic, combative, exemplary intellectual.”

“With great sadness we received the news of the death of academic Candido Mendes. In the photo, an affectionate record of Gil’s last meeting with the professor and Doctor Margareth Dalcolmo, in August of last year in Rio de Janeiro.”

Felipe Santa-Cruz, lawyer:

“Professor Cândido Mendes defended my uncles during the dictatorship and was my first employer. Cult, democrat and owner of a unique public spirit, he lived a full life and spread the fruits of his faith on earth. He will rest among the righteous.”

Cláudia Costin, professor at FGV:

“I was with him right before the pandemic. What a sad loss!”

2 of 2 Candido Mendes — Photo: Guilherme Gonçalves/Arquivo ABL Candido Mendes — Photo: Guilherme Gonçalves/Arquivo ABL

The body of Candido Mendes will be cremated this Friday (18). Information on the place and time of the burial has not yet been confirmed.

Candido Antonio Mendes de Almeida was born in Rio de Janeiro on June 3, 1928. He was a Brazilian professor, educator, lawyer, sociologist, political scientist and essayist.

He leaves a widow, pulmonologist and Fiocruz researcher Margareth Dalcolmo, as well as children and grandchildren.

The president of ABL, Merval Pereira, ordered a three-day mourning period and that the Academy’s flag be flown at half-mast.

Bachelor of Laws (1950) and Philosophy (1951) from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-RJ) and Doctor of Laws from the National Faculty of Law, University of Brazil.

He was the fifth occupant of chair nº 35 of the Brazilian Academy of Letters, elected on August 24, 1989, in the succession of Celso Cunha.

Among his published works, the following stand out: “Nationalism and Development” (1963), “The Country of Patience” (2000), “Subculture and change: why I am ashamed of my country” (2010), “The armed reason” (2010). 2012), among others.

Cândido Mendes worked as a university professor (assistant, head, head of department) at the following universities: Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-RJ); Brazilian School of Public Administration of Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV); Candido Mendes Faculty of Law; Faculty of Political and Economic Sciences of Rio de Janeiro; University Research Institute of Rio de Janeiro (IUPERJ). He was rector of the Candido Mendes University (1997).

He also had extensive experience as a visiting professor at universities abroad, such as Brown University, New York University, New Mexico University, University of California (LA), Stanford, Columbia and Harvard, among others.