Actress who plays Senua in Hellblade announces trip to Brazil

That’s what you just read! Melina Juergensactress who plays Senuahas just announced that it will reach the Brazil already next month. We remember that she only worked as an assistant in the corridors of Ninja Theory, but that she ended up becoming the most successful game of the studio.

Melina has shown herself to be a spectacular actress and that it’s really amazing to see her performance in Hellblade, especially in the latest gameplay trailer of the continuation of the saga in which she confronts a giant. Worthy of an Oscar.

What will Melina do in Brazil? Dancing a samba? Well, she said the following:

Flights to Brazil next month are booked! 🇺🇸🙌🏽 Our first holiday after two years staying at home because of covid 🚙🏝 Rio de Janeiro has been on my list of places I’d like to visit for a long time, so I’m really looking forward to seeing it! FINALLY something positive to look forward to after all this lockdown madness🙌🏽💃 Just hoping my travel anxiety will shut up and not ruin the trip 😬 #roadtrip #brazil

Will there be scenes from Hellblade 2 recorded here in Brazil? We hardly know that the game takes place in Ireland. Apparently, the her husband is brazilian and now she decides to spend her vacation here. She also deserves some rest!

So if you see Senua on the streets, don’t be scared, don’t think you’re having any psychological issues, she will really come among us.