Advent buys 25% of Tigre for R$ 1.35 billion, with an eye on the legal framework for sanitation

With an eye on the growth of Tigre tubes and fittings manufacturer in the North American market and also on the high consumption of these materials in the wake of the implementation of the legal framework for sanitation, the Advent fund decided to buy 25% of the manufacturer. The amount defined for the acquisition of the stake was R$ 1.35 billion, an amount that will go entirely towards Tigre’s expansion plans in the coming years.

Second Felipe Hansen, chairman of the board of directors of Grupo Tigre and member of the third generation of the family that founded the company, the search for a partner for the company happened to accelerate the growth of the operation in the face of opportunities that are outlined in the market. “It is not a new discussion within the company and it is a strategic path that has always been considered. We saw now as an opportune moment,” says Hansen.

The “dating” with the private equity fund – which buys stakes in companies – lasted six months until the marriage was consolidated this Friday. However, according to Patrice Etlina partner at Advent, Tigre was part of a select group of companies that the fund had long considered to be at the top of its priorities.

The contact between the fund and the manufacturer has intensified in the last decade, as Tigre is one of the main suppliers of materials for Lojas Quero-Quero, a building materials chain that had Advent as its main shareholder between 2010 and 2020.

“They were looking for a partner to accelerate growth with growth opportunities. As a result, our relationship has strengthened and we are now concluding the partnership”, says Etlin, who will occupy one of the two seats that Advent will be entitled to on the board of directors.

Looking to the USA

In the shorter term, growth in the United States will become one of Tigre’s main focuses. Last year, the company acquired Dura Plastic Products, which is a manufacturer and distributor of PVC fittings in California. With R$ 1.35 billion in cash, the company’s president, Otto von Sothenis already pursuing organic growth opportunities as well as new acquisitions in the US market.

The opportunities in the US are so focused on the fact that most companies in the sector are still family origins and without a strong and consolidated brand. In addition, von Sothen follows the infrastructure package announced by President Joe Biden, which should move between US$ 60 billion and US$ 70 billion only in the segment in which Tigre operates.

In addition, in the Brazilian market, there is an expectation of purchases for works under the legal framework for sanitation. According to the president of Tigre, the area of ​​tubes and connections should receive around 15% of the more than R$ 600 billion in investments planned by the federal government until 2033. Here, however, growth will be carried out organically, with possible construction of new plants, given the high market share that the company has in the country.

“Another area that we have been operating for some time and I see great potential is in the area of ​​irrigation, which is associated with agribusiness and an export business, which reduces the impact if the economy does not do well”, says von Sothen.

With the good moment of the civil construction sector, especially in the area of ​​residential buildings, Tigre presents a robust growth in 2021. In the third quarter, the last data released, the company had a 51% increase in sales compared to the same period 2020, to BRL 1.5 billion. Despite this, the company’s profit fell by 37% between July and September, to R$ 229 million.

new partners

Until Advent’s contribution, which will be the first private equity fund to have a stake in the tubes and fittings manufacturer in its 80-year history, the Hansen family owned 100% of Tigre’s business. Before the fund, however, Banco Bradesco and the pension fund Previ (of Banco do Brasil employees) became part of the company’s shareholding structure.

That ended in 2003, when the founding family decided to buy back the shares of the former partners. According to Hansen, however, the founders do not want to lose control of the company either with the entry into Advent or in an eventual IPO (initial offering of shares, the acronym in English). In October, Tigre was registered as a publicly traded company in category B, which allowed the company to issue debentures in the amount of R$ 600 million.

“Being in the majority is a family prerogative and we have no intention of going out of business. At the same time, it is very premature to talk about an IPO”, says the chairman of the board.

The money for the acquisition of Tigre’s stake came from the last fund raised by Advent in 2020, when it raised more than $2 billion. According to Etlin, so far, Advent has spent about 30% of the amount received. “The average duration of our funds is between four and five years”, says the executive.