Advent buys 25% of Tigre, the tubes and connections worth more than R$5 billion | Business

The manufacturer of tubes and connections Tigre has just opened its doors, for the first time in its more than 80 years of operation, to an institutional investor. Advent bought 25% of the company from the Hansen family, in a primary investment of R$ 1.35 billion – which gives Tigre a value of R$ 5.4 billion.

Felipe Hansen, grandson of the founder and chairman of the board, represented the family in conversations with different funds and strategies, strengthening the negotiation with Advent over the last 10 months. “We chose ourselves. We already knew Advent’s history, which brings experience both in Brazil and in other countries in which we operate”, says Hansen.

At Advent, Tigre is part of the investment theses in the industrial sector, a global focus for the manager that in Brazil has already translated into investment in the chemical distributor GTM, made the fund compete for Oxiteno and turns and moves is quoted as a potential buyer for the petrochemical company Braskem.

“Tigre is at this intersection of our global focus on the industrial sector and the consumer frontier, with companies that have very strong brands, which are ‘pearls’. And it has a very advanced governance, unlike the average of family companies in Brazil”, evaluates Patrice Etlin, partner at Advent. In consumption, the manager owned the construction material retailer Quero-Quero, Tigre’s main customer in the southern region of the country, bought (and has already sold) the local Walmart and owns Kopenhagen.

Felipe Hansen is the only family member on Tigre’s board, made up of independent directors. Advent will have two seats, one of which will be occupied by Etlin.

With the relevant size and brand strength, the banks’ harassment of the company was frequent – Hansen keeps a pile of proposals in the office he received in recent years. But the company only approached the capital market last year, with an issue of R$ 600 million in debentures. It was also at the beginning of 2021 that the family made the decision to look for a partner, hiring the Estáter consultancy.

The company’s plan is to accelerate growth in the United States, a market that Advent knows well, and expand sales to infrastructure in Brazil and abroad. “Tigre entered the United States a few years ago and took a big step last year with the acquisition of Dura, which has captured very interesting synergies. that opens up a relevant opportunity for consolidation”, says Etlin.

Advent owned US building materials distributor Morsco – a supplier of pipes, valves and fittings for hydraulic, heating and cooling systems, bought in 2011 and sold to Australian Reeece Group in 2018. The private equity manager was also a shareholder. from ABC Supply, a roofing and exterior finishing products and services company.

Otto von Sothen, CEO of Tigre, adds that the opportunity in the United States lies not only in retail distribution, but especially in infrastructure, with the $550 billion package approved by the Joe Biden administration last year. “More than 10% of this is destined for water distribution, an absurd growth potential”, says Sothen.

Tigre already had a factory in Wisconsin and the acquisition of Dura Plastic Products added factories in Tennessee and California. It also has a joint venture in the country with ADS for large diameter pipes used in sanitation and drainage, with four factories.

1 of 1 Tigre Factory: tubes and connections with growing demand — Photo: Disclosure/Arquivo Tigre Factory: tubes and connections with growing demand — Photo: Disclosure/Arquivo

The CEO makes an analogy between the opportunities in sanitation with the privatization of telecommunications in the 90’s in the Brazilian market. “Here, the sanitation framework made room for a strong inflow of private capital, creating a huge demand for materials. A large part of the company’s plan in the Brazilian operation is to increase its manufacturing capacity and the portfolio of sanitation products”, adds Etlin.

Tigre also has a relevant presence in the Andean market, where it should also start to consolidate. With sales in 30 countries, the international market already accounts for 40% of revenue – which totaled BRL 4.2 billion from January to September last year, with an Ebitda of BRL 855.3 million, driven by demand in the residential and below. In all, there are 24 manufacturing units in Brazil and abroad, 5,400 employees and a portfolio of more than 15,000 products.

The fund’s entry reignites the possibility of an IPO in the near future of the manufacturer, as sounded by the banks – but the company and the new partner see room for value creation before that. “We will always evaluate the best source to finance our plans,” says Hansen.