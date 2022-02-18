Adventures in History British man is scared to receive letter with compensation of R$ 16 trillion

Surprising value check was delivered to more than 70 people in the UK

An Englishman, resident of Yorkshire, was surprised when he opened a mail last Saturday, 12, and came across a check for more than 2.3 trillion pounds (about R$ 16.2 trillion).

As might be expected, it was all a big mistake made by the energy supplier Northern Powergrid.

Upon seeing the amount of the check, the man decided to report the case on social media. It didn’t take long for him to receive confirmation that there had been an error during the drafting of the letters and that more than 70 people had received the same amount.

According to information from UOL, the company would provide an amount as compensation for power cuts that occurred during the Arwen storm, which hit the UK at the end of last year. However, the present value of the correspondence was an incredible £2,324,252,080,110.

“Thanks for our compensation payment, Northern Powergrid, we were without power for many days during Storm Arwen. Before I cash the check, are you 100% sure you can afford it?” Hugheswho works as an accountant in the town of Hebden Bridge.

According to Northern Powergrid the error occurred when reading the electricity meter. The company reported that all checks have already been held.

“Thanks to the customers who were honest and contacted us. We are reaching out directly over the weekend to all 74 affected customers to raise awareness, apologize for the mistake and assure them that a correct payment will be issued to them on Monday. fair”, said the company.