After a fight, a policeman throws a black man on the floor and asks a white man to sit on the sofa – International

Just young black man in handcuffs after a fight at the mall in the USA (photo: Reproduction / Social networks) A video that shows a fight between two young people, in a mall in the United States, is generating outrage on social networks. During the confusion, two police officers appear to separate those involved, but the difference in treatment between them is clear.

The Bridgewater Mall Fight is the clearest example of how police actively use race as a shorthand for who they perceive as a threat. See for yourself. pic.twitter.com/ThJPQFNEzO %u2014 Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 16, 2022 The black boy is thrown violently to the ground, while the police ask the young white man to sit on the sofa. During the video, you can see the policeman putting his knee on the young black man’s back, while he is lying on the ground and the other policeman handcuffs him.

In an interview with ABC, the young black man identified as Kye said that “they basically throw me to the ground and then one of them puts his knee on my back and puts the cuffs on.”

Police in Bridgewater, where the incident took place, said the video “made members of our community angry” and promised to investigate the officers’ actions.

On Twitter, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy criticized the officers’ action: “While an investigation is still gathering the facts about this incident, I am deeply disturbed by what appears to be racially unequal treatment in this video.”

The director of the anti-racist US national action network, Steffie Bartley, also spoke out and said that the video shows an “implied vision”. “Why was the young black man on the floor handcuffed while the young white man was sitting on the couch as if he was supervising?” Steffie asked in the statement.