After all, can you participate in the Casa Verde e Amarela program?

In order to meet the housing demands of the low- and middle-income population, the federal government created the Casa Verde e Amarela program to build housing and regularize existing properties.

With below-market and more flexible interest rates, the program offers financing to people looking to buy their own home. According to data released by the government, the Casa Verde e Amarela program, between 2019 and October 2021, delivered about 1.2 million homes.

Already for 2022, the government intends to increase the number of houses. The goal is to reach 1.6 million housing loans, regularize 2 million properties and implement 400,000 improvements by 2024.

Can I participate in the Casa Verde e Amarela program?

The Casa Verde e Amarela program serves three different income brackets, according to the Law No. 10,118/2021.

Interest rates and conditions vary depending on the income range and location of the property. The division of income brackets is carried out as follows:

Range 1: families with a gross income of up to R$ 2,000.00;

Range 2: families with gross income from R$2,001.00 to R$4,000.00;

Range 3: families with gross income from R$4,001.00 to R$7,000.00.

Residents of the North and Northeast have a reduction in the rate, which can reach up to 4.25% per year. In these regions, the limit on the value of the property to be financed is higher. In other regions of the country the rate can reach up to 4.5% per year.

How do I join the Casa Verde e Amarela program?

CAIXA Econômica Federal is responsible for financing the housing program. And to join Casa Verde e Amarela it is necessary to carry out some procedures:

Carry out the investment simulation (can be individually or through a construction company);

Bring the personal documents and the intended property to a Caixa branch or the corresponding Caixa Aqui agency;

After analyzing the documentation, examine the financing conditions offered by the bank;

After the bank validates and approves the registration, sign the contract.

