After having sex with Eliezer, Natália reveals promise of abstinence · TV News

After having sex with Eliezer Netto at BBB 22, Natália Deodato revealed that she had made a promise of sexual abstinence before entering the Globo reality show. On Thursday night (17), the sister revealed: “I had promised my aunt that I would not do [sexo]”.

The model’s intimate moment with Eliezer became the subject, once again, as she talked to Lucas Bissoli. “I had promised my aunt that I would not do [sexo]. I never imagined [fazer isso aqui]”, said the model.

“Never say never”, replied the Slovenian affair Marques. “But it was something that didn’t cross my mind, real”, continued the member of the Pipoca team.

Jessilane Alves also commented on the situation and joked that her friend is afraid of hearing Tadeu Schmidt’s comments about her night out with Eliezer. “She’s trying to hide so Tadeu won’t comment on anything,” said the teacher.

“I think he’ll talk more with Eli because it’s the second time, only with someone else”, analyzed Laís Caldas, referring to the fact that the brother had already had sex with Maria, expelled from the reality show for assaulting Natália.

OVERCOME THE EX

The day after Maria’s expulsion, Eliezer went under the duvet with Natalia. After leader Jade Picon’s party ended on Thursday morning, the two grabbed condoms from the pantry and had sex in the Grunge Room.

Even with his mouth sore from herpes, the businessman kissed the model several times during the party. They then decided to go one step further in making out. Still in the pantry, the nail designer put ointment in her partner’s mouth and asked Vinicius Fernandes for help to find the condoms.

