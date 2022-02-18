After three consecutive lows, the dollar rises to R$5.167; Stock market falls 1.43%

After three consecutive falls, the dollar ended the day up 0.76% today, quoted at R$5.167 on sale. The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), closed the day down 1.43%, at 113,528.48 points — even so, the weekly difference showed stability and the annual one rose 8.31%.

Compared to last week, the dollar fell by 1.44%. Compared to January, the US currency was down 2.62% and, compared to 2021, 7.34%.

Despite today’s rally, the US currency entered its sixth week of decline and, this month, reached its lowest selling values ​​since September 2021.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Lower Ibovespa

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been affecting various aspects of world politics and economy for weeks, but today the threat of conflict resulted in a significant morning and afternoon drop in the Ibovespa, which was coming from seven consecutive highs.

At 2:15 pm (Brasília time), the index had dropped 0.90%, to 114,145.86 points. Yesterday, the Ibovespa closed up once again, with a positive variation of 0.31%. The Brazilian Stock Exchange closes around 6pm today.

Steel and mining companies were the ones that pulled the index down the most. Among the most affected were Gerdau, with a reduction of almost 4%; Usiminas, down 3.6%; 3R Petroleum, also down 3.6%; and Vale, down around 2.55%.

In addition to the Ibovespa, international indices fell today, due to the growing fear of an armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In the early afternoon, the Dow Jones was down 1.41%, the S&P500 was down 1.38% and the Nasdaq was down 1.62%.

favorable domestic scenario

The recent weakening of the dollar has been attributed by investors to the high level of the Selic rate, currently at 10.75% per year. A greater differential between Brazil’s borrowing costs and large economies makes the real more attractive for “carry trade” foreign exchange strategies, which seek to profit from higher interest currencies.

In the United States, the world’s largest economy and considered a very safe destination for investments, real interest rates are in negative territory, despite a recent indication by the US central bank that it will start raising lending rates next month.

Citi strategists also attributed the recent positive performance of the Brazilian currency to transfer of rights auctions — of exploratory oil and gas areas — in Brazil, which would have helped boost the inflow of foreign flows into the country in the first half of February.

But, in a report this Thursday, the specialists of the North American creditor stated that this behavior may not continue from now on, since, historically, the second half of this month is not seasonally favorable to the adoption of new long positions in real.

(With Reuters)